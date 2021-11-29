A lot has changed with the Litchfield girls basketball team.
The Dragons, who opened the season at home Tuesday against Hutchinson, enter the 2021-2022 season with a roster that features several new faces, in addition to a new coach.
But while many players might be new to the varsity, they are not unknown to first-year head coach Eric Hulterstrum.
“Five seniors (graduated), so those are five big placeholders that need to be filled this year,” said Hulterstrum, who spent the past two seasons as a junior varsity/assistant coach under departed Ian Anderson. “But with the crew that’s coming in … this will be my third year having them.
“And now it’s like, I set them all up to fill those spots,” he added with a smile. “I can kind of self-reflect and say, ‘Great, did I do a good enough job to have them ready for varsity?’ It’s going to be fun to see what they can do. I think that they have some serious potential for some great things.”
Maggie Boerema, a 6-foot-1 senior center, played in every game last season, averaging 3.6 points per game. Her seniority and skill level makes her one of the key building blocks for this season.
“She took some huge strides from her sophomore to junior year,” Hulterstrum said. “She’ll be the big girl in the middle, being able to be our leader and to help some of the younger girls.”
Juniors Greta Hansen, a 5-11 forward, and Izzy Pennertz, a 6-0 center, give the Dragons additional height and experience, both having logged varsity time last season. Hansen averaged 3.2 points a game, and Pennertz 4.6.
Hulterstrum expects Hansen will have more opportunities to use her skills away from the basket this season, while Pennertz could likely be paired with Boerema close to the basket.
Meanwhile, junior guard Ryanna Steinhaus will be asked to fill some big shoes as she takes over at point guard, a position handled so well by now-graduated Syndey McCann.
“Sydney held the point guard spot for several years in the program,” Hulterstrum said. “And now, with that vacant, we get to see how (Steinhaus) steps up and how she performs.”
Another player with significant varsity minutes last season was junior Kylie Michels, a 5-9 guard, who averaged 7.2 points a game, including a high game of 18 points. Along with her offensive ability, she will be defensive cog.
“The last piece of the hopeful puzzle, putting everything together,” Hulterstrum said of Michels. “She kind of blossomed as a shooter, as kind of a takeover when we needed a big three. She’s gonna have that opportunity to come up in some big spots, and we’ll see how she performs.”
“Hopeful” is a word Hulterstrum used quite a bit as he discussed the outlook for the Dragons this season. While they’re young and don’t have a lot of proven depth yet, he sees opportunities to building a deep program.
“I talked to them about baseball, having a farm system, having a solid group of young people that you can work and you can mold to get where you want to be,” Hulterstrum said. “And you know, if they’re getting varsity minutes early, they’re gonna feel more comfortable when it comes down to crunch time when they’re juniors and seniors, when we really need them to be leaders. That’s how we want to build the program.”
And building the program doesn’t mean sacrificing short-term success. Hulterstrum wants to win now, too. As do the older players on the team.
“A lot of these girls, they have a choir trip coming up that would conflict with the state tournament,” Hulterstrum said. “I talked to a couple of them, and they said, ‘Well … if we are at the state tournament, we’re going to do this. So I love that their vision is that thinking, that the state tournament is our final game. That’s where we need to get to.”
“I’m just excited to get rolling and see what we can do,” he added. “There’s lot of people that talk about that word potential. Now, it’s showtime. Now we get to see what they can do, and I’m excited to see it.”