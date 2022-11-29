A virtual unknown, the Litchfield girls basketball team became a team to watch — and for opponents to fear — by the middle of last season.
After posting a 19-9 record and reaching the Section 3AA-North semifinals last season, Litchfield isn’t likely to sneak up on anyone this year. And coach Eric Hulterstrum and the Dragons seem just fine with having a bit of a target on their backs.
“Yeah, sure, OK, throw it on our backs,” Hulterstrum said. “You know, we don’t want to go in feeling cocky, but we’re definitely a confident group. And we want to play with that confidence that, hey, we showed that we can beat some of those top teams, and we’re here now, so we’re going to be competing for that spot.”
“I feel like last year, everyone just thought it was like a rebuilding year, like no one thought we were expected to come out the way we did, and be as successful as we were,” senior forward Greta Hansen said. “Now that we’ve proved that we can do that, I feel like we just need to maintain that and keep growing off of that.”
Litchfield, which opened the season Tuesday at Hutchinson, enters the 2022-2023 season with most of the pieces that propelled it to surprising heights last year — though the one missing piece is significant.
Post player Margaret Boerema graduated after last season, during which she became a dominant defender and rebounder, in addition to an inside scoring threat. Boerema is now on the women’s basketball roster at University of Northwestern in St. Paul.
While her absence will be felt, the rest of Litchfield’s lineup returns, including four seniors who were key members of an “Iron 6” player rotation employed by Hulterstrum through much of last season. That group includes Hansen, point guard Ryanna Steinhaus, guard Kylie Michels, and post Isabelle Pennertz. Likely to join that group in the starting lineup will be junior guard Morgan Falling, who saw extensive playing time last season.
“The seniors I have this year, that was kind of my initial crew,” Hulterstrum said of the group he had as a B-squad coach four years ago. “So this will be my fourth year with those seniors, which is kind of special for me, and kind of nice to see how they’ve grown.
“It’s also a luxury to be able to step away and work with some of the younger players now, because I have full faith, full confidence that those seniors can take control and kind of run everything that I’m expecting and everything that we’ve been able to do,” he added.
As strongly as he believes in his talented group of seniors, however, Hulterstrum hopes to develop more depth this season. That lack of depth proved costly last season when Michels injured her knee and was lost for the season with two games left in the regular season. As the Dragons worked to adjust, they saw a 10-game winning streak end and a two-game losing streak begin.
“Obviously last year, we would love to have more depth, because of the injury to Kylie, and it kind of forced our hand and we got behind, not having those younger girls ready right away,” Hulterstrum acknowledged. “So it was definitely a learning experience for me. Playing the ‘what if’ game is always dangerous, but to have those girls ready is going to be our goal this year for sure.”
Junior Shelby Dengerud has emerged as one of the top prospects off the bench in early practices, but Hulterstrum expects there to be stiff competition for playing time among other members of the junior class.
“Hopefully that motivates some of the others to try to grab that spot and kind of make it a competition within ourselves and making each other better,” he said. “That’s the best way to do things. We will keep sharpening steel with steel, so to speak, we will keep fighting to get that last spot.”
The seniors emphasize the importance of “team” in any success the Dragons might have this season. It was the same last year, when Litchfield stumbled to a 4-5 start, but recovered to win 14 of their next 15 games, including that 10-game win streak.
“In the beginning it was really rough for us,” Steinhaus said. “But then we talked it out and we’re like, ‘We need to start playing to the level we’re capable of playing.’”
“Us as seniors have to be leaders,” Pennertz said.
“Yeah, I think last year was a really eye-opening season,” Michels added. “Four of our group of girls, our grade. Knowing this year is our last year … we can do it again.”