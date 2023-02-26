Hutchinson opens postseason play tonight in the Section 6AAA quarterfinals.
The Tigers, 9-17 overall, received the sixth seed in the section and will play at third-seeded Orono at 7 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain or freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain or freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 8:34 pm
Hutchinson opens postseason play tonight in the Section 6AAA quarterfinals.
The Tigers, 9-17 overall, received the sixth seed in the section and will play at third-seeded Orono at 7 p.m.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 20-6 overall, landed the section’s No. 1 seed and will play host to eighth-seeded Bloomington Kennedy. Fourth-seeded Delano plays host to No. 5, and No. 2 Holy Angels will play a home game against No. 7 Richfield in the other section quarterfinal games.
Orono enters the game 14-12 on the season and winner of five of its last seven games, thought it lost its regular-season finale 79-63 to Benilde-St. Margaret’s Friday. The Spartans lost five in a row earlier this year, but closed the season on a 10-5 run.
Hutchinson closed the regular season with an 81-66 win over Mound Westonka Friday.
Senior center Brynn Beffert led the Tigers with a game-high 32 points, while Savannah Schlueter had 21 and Zoe Verhasselt added 14.
Beffert, who earlier this year signed a national letter of intent to play collegiately at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, leads Hutchinson in scoring this season a 17.2 points per game. Schlueter, who committed to play at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, is second on the team at 12.6 per game.
Orono, meanwhile, is led by a trio of double-figure scorers — freshman point guard Mya Moore (17.5 ppg), and senior guards Lauren Knudson (16.1) and Kayla Kallenbach (12.0).
Section 6AAA semifinals are set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the high seed, with the championship game set for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Chanhassen High School.