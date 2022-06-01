Litchfield’s girls golf team sat in fourth place after the first day of competition in the Section 3AA Golf Tournament Tuesday at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake.
The Dragons finished the opening 18 with a score of 374, earning advancement to the final day of section play today. Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Redwood Valley were tied for the first day lead at 342, while Fairmont was in third with a 362.
Senior Kaity Kusler led the Dragons, carding an 86, which was good for a sixth-place tie individually.
Another senior, Cora Huhn, was in a tie for 16th with a 94, while juniors Amelia Benson and Lauren Erickson rounded out the Litchfield scoring, tied for 22nd with a 97.
The Section 3AA finals were set to begin at 9 a.m. today at Oakdale Golf Club.