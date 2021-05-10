Bill Huhner has two expectations for the Litchfield girls golf team each season.
“I tell the kids this every year,” Huhner said. “Number one is, I want you to have a lot of fun playing a sport that can last all your life. It’s a lifetime sport. It’s one of the greatest teachers of life skills. All sports are fantastic. And they can teach those skills, but golf is one of the greatest because it really parallels life both when things are going well when you’re in the fairway, and when you’re facing adversity and you’re in the woods.
“And No. 2, I tell them is, whatever level you start at, you’re a better player at the end of the year than you were at the beginning,” Huhner said. “And that’s really what I have.”
Those two expectations have propelled the Dragons to impressive success during Huhner’s 16 years as head coach.
Litchfield has won the Wright County Conference championship in 10 of the past 12 seasons, including 2019.
Since there was no 2020 season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dragons entered this season as the defending conference champions. That conference-winning team from two years ago included four players – Vaida Behnke, Tori Grates, Delaney Zens and Ellery Jones – who are no longer with the team.
But those two season expectations pave the way for other competitive goals, regardless of who is coming back for the new season.
“So we do have an expectation that we need to do everything in our power to contend ,” Huhner said. “If we win it, great. If we don’t, but we give it our greatest shot and we improve throughout the year, that’s fine. We want to keep that title in Litchfield. And that’s kind of what we’re striving towards. But as I told the kids at the beginning of the year … I’m just trying to get them better.”
The Dragons are led by a pair of juniors this season, with Katy Kusler holding the No. 1 spot and Claudia Toenjes second. Both are returning varsity regulars. Third and fourth bag will be sophomore Cierra Resmen and senior Shiloh Milender.
Junior Brooke Sworski and sophomore Amelia Benson have played varsity recently, but junior Cora Huhn and Elsa Opjorden also have played a varsity match each.
As of last week, the Dragons trailed New London-Spicer in the Wright County Conference race by 15 strokes, a gap that Huhner believes his team is capable of making up — as long as they continue to improve.
“We’re right there,” Huhner said. “It’s doable, but we’ve got to make strides of improvement and in competitiveness.”