Litchfield girls golf team

For the first time in Bill Huhner’s tenure as Litchfield girls golf coach, his varsity lineup consisted of all seniors, including, from left, Natalie Randt, Ciarra Resmen, Lauren Erickson, Kylie Michels, Elsa Opjorden and Amelia Benson. Though they all came to the game at different stages, they’ve become a solid team, which last week won the program’s 12th conference title in the past 15 years.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

They did it again.

Litchfield’s girls golf team claimed its 12th conference championship in 15 years Friday. Though they finished fourth in the final Wright County Conference West Division meet of the season, the Dragons had built up such a lead in early meets that they still won the title with a 41-stroke cushion.

