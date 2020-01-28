After tough losses to Mound Westonka and Minnesota River last week, the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team was looking to get back on track against rival Hutchinson.
The first period went well for the LDC, as the Dragons held the score to just 1-0 and played well defensively.
The Hutchinson goal was just a nice play from Ainsela Jensen, who shot top shelf right over goalie Avery Stilwell’s right shoulder.
But Hutchinson’s (16-6, 8-3 WCC) speed caught up to LDC (12-10-1, 3-7-1 WCC) in the second and third periods as the Tigers took down the Dragons 6-0.
The offense faltered again as LDC managed just 22 shots and only nine in the final two periods. Hutchinson, meanwhile, had 52 shots, and Stilwell could only hold on for so long.
“I think, especially with a team like Hutch, a team that we’ve lost to for many years,” Cassy Jutison said of the offense, “we just have to do the little things and keep pushing with that. It all comes down to who really wants it more.”
Hutchinson only scored once in the second period on goal that was again a player making a good play, this time from Hailee Martin. But Hutchinson blew the door open in the third period. Alex Hantge scored the first of her three goals in the period just 38 seconds in, which was the theme for the third period. The Dragons just couldn’t keep up.
All-in-all there just wasn’t much the Dragons could do against Hutchinson, ranked seventh in the state.
“They’re a good team man,” head coach Matt Hogg said. “It’s just when you give them a chance they’re going to capitalize. We gave them too many chances tonight and that’s how it goes. They’re a good team, they’re very skilled. Turn the puck over and give them chances, they’re going to do it.”
The speed and pace is what really got to LDC. Late in the second period, it was evident that the girls were tired. They had to find an extra gear to match Hutchinson’s skill how well they play as a team, to be able to control a game with just their speed.
With the regular season winding down, LDC has work to do if it wants to make a run in sections. The goal is to peak in these final few games, and the team thinks that even with recent results, there are only minor tweaks that need to be done.
“Make sure we’re doing the little things,” Jutison said. “Putting in all we can to end the season, because we know with this team we can really push and go far.”
The Dragons are scheduled to play Orono Tuesday before playing their final game of the regular season against Mankato East on Saturday.
#7 Hutchinson 6, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0 (Jan. 27)
Hutch... 1 1 4 – 6
L/DC.... 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary:
First period: H – Ainsela Jensen (unassisted) 9:09
Second period: H – Hailee Martin (unassisted) 9:20
Third period: H – Alex Hantge (Britta Johnson) 0:38, H – Hantge (unassisted) 11:00, H – Hantge (Johnson, Martin) 13:53, H – Sabrina Tracy (Paige Telecky) 15:55
PP: L/DC (0/1); Hutch: (1/2)
Shots: L/DC: 22 (13-4-5); Hutch: 52 (13-18-21)
Saves: L – Avery Stilwell (46/52), H – Hannah Ladwig (22/22)