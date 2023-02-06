Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato closed out its regular season with a 2-1 win over Minnesota River Saturday at Lichfield Civic Arena.
The win, which evened the Dragons’ record at 11-11-3, helped them land the No. 2 seed — and a first-round bye — in the Section 2A tournament, which begins this week. It also put an end to a rough patch in which the Dragons won just once in six games and were outscored 28-6.
Mankato East earned the tournament’s top seed after posted a 17-6 mark during the regular season.
The first round of section play is slated for Thursday, with the two quarterfinal games played at the higher seed. No. 3 Hutchinson, 10-14-1, will play sixth-seeded Mankato West, 2-19-2, at 7 p.m. Thursday. Fifth-seeded Waconia travels to No. 4 Minnesota River at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Section semifinals will be 7 p.m. Saturday at the high seed, with the Hutchinson/Mankato West winner traveling to Litchfield, and the Waconia/Minnesota River winner going to Mankato East.
The Section 2A championship game is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Lund Arena at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato played all of the Section 2A field, except Mankato West, at least once this season, posting a 4-0-2 mark. The Dragons beat Mankato East 3-1 in early December. They also handled Waconia 4-0 in December.
Meanwhile, LDC tied Hutchinson 2-2 at home, then beat the Tigers 3-1 on their home ice two weeks ago. The Dragons tied Minnesota River 1-1 in mid-January at LeSueur before their 2-1 win Saturday at Litchfield Civic Arena.
A pair of juniors lead Lichfield/Dassel-Cokato offensively. Junior forward Krista Tormanen has scored 12 goals and handed out 10 assists, while junior Camryn Iverson has 18 points on 10 goals and eight assists. Senior defenseman Grace Braaten is third on the team with 16 points (9 goals, 7 assists).
Sophomore Kira Kuechle has logged the majority of minutes in goal for LDC and posted a 7-8-3 record. She has a .906 save percentage and a 2.33 goals-against average.