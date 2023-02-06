Camryn Iverson chases

LDC junior defenseman Camryn Iverson chases down Hutchinson’s Morgan Wagner during an early January game. Iverson is second on the team in scoring as the Dragons prepare to open postseason play Thursday.

 FILE PHOTO

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato closed out its regular season with a 2-1 win over Minnesota River Saturday at Lichfield Civic Arena.

The win, which evened the Dragons’ record at 11-11-3, helped them land the No. 2 seed — and a first-round bye — in the Section 2A tournament, which begins this week. It also put an end to a rough patch in which the Dragons won just once in six games and were outscored 28-6.

