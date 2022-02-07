Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato earned the second seed for the Section 2A girls hockey tournament and a home game for the playoffs.
Mankato East is the No. 1 seed for the tournament, which opens with two first-round games Thursday at the high seeds. In the top half of the bracket, fifth-seeded Waconia travels to No. 4 Hutchinson, while the bottom half of the bracket has Mankato West, seeded sixth, traveling to No. 3 Minnesota River.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, 11-13-1 overall, plays the winner of the Minnesota River/Mankato West game in the section semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Litchfield Civic Arena. Mankato East will play the Waconia/Hutchinson winner at 7 p.m. Saturday at All Seasons Arena in Mankato.
The Section 2A championship game is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the home of the highest remaining seed.
The Dragons played Minnesota River twice during the regular season, winning 2-0 at home on Nov. 11 and losing 3-0 Jan. 20 on the road.
LDC has lost three straight, including a 5-1 loss at New Ulm on Thursday, and have come up short in seven of the last 10 games of the season. However, the Dragons fared well against section competition, tying Hutchinson 4-4 in early January before beating the Tigers 4-1 later in the month. They also beat Waconia 1-0 earlier this season.
Mankato East beat the Dragons 4-3 on Dec. 23 at the Civic Arena.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato is average 3.44 goals per game through the regular season, while allowing 3.24.
Forward Lydia Schultz leads the team with 15 goals, while Emily Johnson and Camryn Iverson have 10 goals each. Grace Braaten has 10 assists to lead the team, while Amelia Benson and Stella Hillman have nine each.
Kira Kuechle and Janelle Quast have shared time in goal this season, with Kuechle posting the top goals against average (3.01) and Quast having the top save percentage (.865).