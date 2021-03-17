Hutchinson scored three first-period goals on the way to a 4-1 win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in the opening round of the section girls hockey playoffs Tuesday at Burich Arena in Hutchinson.
Hutchinson outshot the Dragons 43-27 in the game.
The Tigers advance to the Section 2A semifinals where they will play No. 1-seeded Mound-Westonka at 7 p.m. tonight at Thaler Arena.
Litchfield ends the season 3-13-1.
Hutchinson 4, Litchfield/DC 0 (March 16)
Litchfield/DC ... 0 0 0
Hutchinson .... 3 0 1
First period: H—Addie Longie (Lauren Nelson) 1:54; H—Miranda Piehl (Ellie Petersen, Jolynn Hauan) 7:57; H—Petersen 13:02
Second period: No goals
Third period: H—Addie Longie 15:38
PP: Hutch 0/2; LDC 0/3
Shots: Hutchinson 15-15-13—43; LDC 11-4-12—27.
Goalies: H—Hannah Ladwig 27 saves, LDC—Avery Stilwell 39 saves