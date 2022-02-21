They reached the brink, but couldn’t push through.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato’s girls hockey team came oh-so-close to reaching the state tournament for the first time since 2014. But a third period offensive onslaught wasn’t enough to propel the Dragons to a win in the Section 2A championship game Thursday at All Seasons Arena in Mankato.
Mankato East, the section’s top seed, scored the go-ahead goal with less than six minutes to play and then held on for a 3-2 win over the Dragons.
Mankato East, 21-5-0, will play in the first round of the State Class A Tournament today at Xcel Energy Center. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato finished the season 12-14-1 overall.
LDC outshot Mankato East 17-6 in the third period. That offensive outburst helped the Dragons tie the game briefly when Julia Peter knocked a shot in at 10:30 of the third.
Peter’s goal seemed a big moment at the time, as it capped the Dragons’ comeback from a 2-0 first period deficit. But Mankato East’s Ava Tibodeau broke the Dragon’s hearts with what turned out to be the game winner less than a minute later.
Mankato East opened the championship game quickly, getting a Jess Eykyn goal just 1:32 into the game. Eykyn added another at 7:37 of the first.
LDC couldn’t mount much of a threat early on, managing just six shots in the first period and seven in the second. But Lydia Schultz made one those second-period shots count, knocking it past Mankato East goalie Anna Rader with less than four minutes to play in the period to cut the deficit in half.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, the No. 2 seed in the section, reached the championship game via a 2-1 win over Minnesota River in four overtimes Feb. 12. That win — in LDC’s first overtime game of the season — helped break a three-game losing streak for the Dragons.