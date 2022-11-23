Fresh off last season’s section finals appearance, and having lost just four seniors from the roster, the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team has high expectations for the 2022-2023 season.
But co-coaches Brett Damerow and Matt Hogg know success won’t come without hard work.
“I think our girls, they know that nothing’s going to be given to them,” Damerow said. “You’re going to have to work for it, at least that’s what we tell them.”
But the promise of a big payoff that could accompany that hard work is obvious. The Dragons were tantalizingly close last season to a section championship and their first appearance in the state tournament since 2014.
LDC, which finished last season 12-14-1 overall, survived a three overtime thriller in the section semifinals, then traveled to play Mankato East on its home ice in the section final, losing 3-2 on a late third-period goal. An unfulfilling end to last season, but one that provides plenty of motivation for this new season.
“So far, I can see that their understanding of that has been pretty good,” Damerow added. “We didn’t win it (the section title), so we’re not good enough yet. So, that’s been the message.
“We talked as a team about, you know, the process goals, getting a little bit better all the time,” he added. “We talked about just improving our systems and then staying the course.”
There’s plenty of experience with whom to stay the course, starting with a seasoned group on defense.
Senior co-captain Julia Peter leads a foursome that also includes sophomores Stella Hillmann and Olivia Robertson, and senior Lauren Erickson, whose return to the ice has been delayed by injury. Sophomore Brynn Lund is also expected to see time on defense.
Peter had five points in 26 games last season, including a third-period goal in the Section 2A finals against Mankato East that briefly lifted the Dragons into a tie. Damerow said Peter could see some time on a forward line during this season.
For her part, Peter likes what she sees of from her LDC teammates so far in this young season, which started with a 10-1 win over Prairie Centre on Nov. 12 at Litchfield Civic Arena.
“We have a lot of girls who had fall hockey and a lot of summer hockey, so I think people were ready,” Peter said. “But you know, it takes a while to get that team chemistry back after being apart for a while and playing with different people for fall sports. I think we came together pretty well, though. Our first game we won, so I think we started off strong.”
The Dragons’ forward lines boast the same sort of returning experience as the defense.
Leading the way will be freshman Lydia Schultz, the LDC’s top scorer last season, with 16 goals and three assists.
Also back are juniors Camryn Iverson (10 goals, 8 assists) and Krista Tormanen (7 goals, 5 assists), senior co-captain Grace Braaten (6 goals, 10 assists), and seniors Gabby Robertson (6 goals, 9 assists) and Amelia Benson (4 goals, 9 assists). Junior Abby Woelfel, who saw limited playing time last season, also is expected play a bigger role this year.
“Our other line will be kind of a battle zone between some of those younger girls that we have and some of the older veterans that we have fighting for some playing time,” Hogg said. “So that’s exciting, too, because it creates some competitiveness in practice and helps make the whole team better.”
“They’re pretty hungry out there,” Damerow added of the attitude in practice. “There’s girls fighting for spots. They’re skating hard.”
The competition is strong in goal, as well, with sophomores Kira Kuechle and Janelle Quast battling for playing time. Damerow and Hogg employed a platoon system in goal last season, giving both goalies time in the net during games before transitioning to full games and then a couple games in a row for one. They expect to do something similar, at least early this season, as they look for a clear No. 1 to emerge.
Finding the top netminder will be important as the Dragons work through a schedule that’s been intentionally amped up in terms of competitiveness, Damerow said.
“I would say our schedule’s tougher than last year,” he said. “”We have some pretty strong opponents this year that we didn’t have last year.”
That schedule includes state-ranked teams like Simley, River Lakes, Delano/Rockford and Mankato East, in addition to always-competitive area teams like Waconia, Hutchinson and Willmar.
Of course, the Dragons also were ranked in the state’s top 20 Class A teams as of last week.
“I think we have a pretty athletic group,” Damerow said. “And I think when you look at hockey teams, especially when they get to be this age, skill is one thing, right? You have to be skilled, but you have to have good athletes, so that goes a long ways. This year, the upside to this group is pretty high.”