Conference rivalry games usually are tough, close matches, especially in the Wright County Conference.
Although Hutchinson downed Litchfield 3-0 Saturday in their WCC clash, the scoreboard was not indicative of the game that was played.
Hutchinson snuck out to a 1-0 lead early in the first period on the power play. That goal allowed the Tigers to control the pace of the rest of the game.
“Hutch is a really solid team,” senior Alyssa Olson said. “They come at you, they are really aggressive. They're probably one of the better teams we've played all year, so we just have to adjust our game a little bit. It's not a bad thing, they were full of speed and we knew who they had. It's been the same for the past three years. It's just a different pace that we have to adjust to.”
Avery Stilwell had another great game in the net. Ranked fourth in the state in save percentage, Stilwell saved 56 more shots for the Dragons. But it just wasn't enough as the offense sputtered.
“(Stilwell) kept us in the game for a big chunk of it,” head coach Matt Hogg said. “She gave us a chance. One goal game in the third period, that's all you can really ask for. We had our chances to tie it up, we just weren't able to do that.”
Facing a tough task of coming back in third period against a tough opponent, the Dragons knew the game would be good preparation for tough opponents through the rest of the season, and for their rematch with Hutchinson later in the season.
“For us, we just wanted to end on a good note,” Olson said. “We just didn't want to sit out there and hope that we didn't lose or be satisfied with what was on the scoreboard at the time. We wanted to build momentum going into the rest of the season because we do face them again. We want to leave our mark. We didn't just want to go out there and just waste the whole period.”
Although the comeback didn't happen, the game gave the Dragons valuable experience about what it's going to take against teams like Mound Westonka, who they play next.
“We have to find a way to play faster with the puck on our stick because these teams aren't going to give you that time that we've had before,” Hogg said. “I give them a lot of credit. They're going to be around at the end of the season, that's for sure.”
In addition to the game against Mound Westonka Tuesday, the Dragons head to River Lakes Friday before having their Christmas break. Two quality opponents that will be no easy task heading into the break.
“We're going to have to play a lot faster and play more physical,” Hogg said. “We just got to come play, that's the bottom line.”
Hutchinson 3, Litchfield 0 (Dec. 14)
Litchfield...... 0 0 0 — 0
Hutchinson... 1 0 2 — 3
Scoring Summary
First period: H-Marlee Harlander (Ainsela Jensen, Laina Berthiamume) 4:17
Second Period: No score
Third Period: H-Britta Johnson (Berthiamume, Alex Hantge) 5:41, H-Hantge (Sabrina Tracy, Johnson) 15:36
PP: Hutch (2/5); Litch (0/3)
Shots: Hutch 59 (22-13-24); Litch 15 (3-7-5)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 15/15; L—Avery Stilwell 56/59