After losing 7-1 to Orono Friday, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato turned around and lost 4-2 to Willmar Saturday morning in girls hockey.
“We played two fresh teams,” head coach Brett Damerow said. “I think we just need to get back to work and keep grinding because our schedule doesn't get much easier. We just need to keep doing what we're doing.”
The game against Orono wasn't close from the start. The Spartans scored the first six goals before L/DC registered its goal.
On Saturday, the teams entered the third period tied 1-1 before Willmar took the lead on a rebound from Ashley Larson, who put the one-timer past L/DC goalie Avery Stilwell.
Sydney Braaten answered back three minutes later with a slap shot from just beyond the right face-off zone. But with three-and-a-half minutes to go in the game, Willmar senior Mya Monson scored on a wrist shot that went over Stilwell's left shoulder for the game-winning goal. Willmar added one more on an empty net as the Dragons were trying to get an extra skater on the ice in the final minute.
Willmar controlled the puck and the pace for most of the game. The Cardinals play fast, which is not the way the Dragons want to play. Willmar also has some dominant players skating. Monson is one of the top seniors in the state, and junior Madison Garberding has declared that she will play college hockey for Brown University, an NCAA Division I school.
“They have some pretty dominant players (on Willmar) and we played them pretty tough,” Damerow said. “That's something we didn't do (Friday) night, but it's something we've done in the past, and we need to continue to do that moving forward. Because the teams that we need to beat down the road have dominant players, we need to play in a similar fashion as we did today.”
In the end it's still a tough, but encouraging, loss to a state-level quality opponent.
“I think these past few games, coming back from Christmas break, they've been good teams,” Braaten said. “We haven't played a bad game, but just realizing that we can play up to however they are and just realizing that throughout the whole game is going to be important for us to do.
“Take it as a grain of salt,” junior Kourtney Meilke said of back-to-back losses, “and just push yourself forward more.”
The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Dragons as they played Holy Family, ranked eighth in Class 2A, on Tuesday. But the Dragons are confident that if they stay strong and focus on what's in front of them, they can turn the tough losses into wins.
“I think that there's been a shift in our program,” Braaten said. “In the past, we have been on the other side of things. We've lost 8-0, it's things like that, knowing that we've been there and coming up and not being the team that wins also helps us.”
The scheduled to travel Friday to take on Delano/Rockford.
Orono 7, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1 (Jan. 3)
L/DC.... 0 0 1 – 1
Orono... 2 2 3 – 7
Scoring Sumamry
First period: O – Mia Lopez (Mae Grady, Allie Pleimann) 4:58, O – Iyla Ryskamp (Lopez, Sydney DeCubellis) 12:06
Second period: O – Celia Whittington (Lopez, Pleimann) 1:41, O – Kaeli Koopman (Ryskamp, Marin Reder) 2:49
Third period: O – Molly Martini (Grace Bickett, DeCubellis) 2:23, O – Ryskamp (Bickett, DeCubellis) 6:40, L – Alyssa Olson 11:57, O – Koopman (Pleimann, Niccum) 16:51
PP: L/DC: (0/4); Orono: (3/5)
Shots: L/DC: 37 (11-8-18); Orono: 20 (8-6-6)
Saves: L – Avery Stilwell (13/20); O – Anna Lisle (36/37)
Willmar 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2 (Jan. 4)
L/DC...... 1 0 1 – 2
Willmar... 1 0 3 – 4
Scoring Summary
First period: W – Mya Monson (Bailey Olson) 6:10, L – Kourtney Meilke (Emma DeWolf) 12:45
Second period: no score
Third period: W – Ashley Larson (Makenna Larson, Olson) 4:47, L – Sydney Braaten (unassisted) 7:59, W – Monson (Nina Dawson) 13:26, W – Olson (empty net) 16:17
PP: L/DC: (0/2); Willmar (0/2)
Shots: L/DC: 31 (15-6-10); Willmar: 41 (11-14-16)
Saves: L – Avery Stilwell (37/40); W – Bryton Carlson (29/31)