Fifth-seeded Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato will meet fourth-seeded Hutchinson in the opening round of the Section 2A girls hockey tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Burich Arena in Hutchinson.
The Dragons enter the tournament with a 3-11-1 record and have not won since Feb. 5, when they beat Delano/Rockford 3-2 at Litchfield Civic Arena.
Hutchinson. 7-11 overall, beat Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in two previous meetings this season, both times by a 3-1 score.
Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian receive the No. 1 seed in the section after posting a 12-2 record during the regular season, including a 9-1 mark in the Wright County Conference. Mound-Westonka will receive a bye in the first round and will meet the winner of the L/DC-Hutchinson quarterfinal matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday at Thaler Arena in Mound.
Delano/Rockford earned the second seed in the section and will play the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between third-seeded New Ulm and sixth-seeded Minnesota River at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Delano Area Sports Arena.