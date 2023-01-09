Stella Hillmann scored two goals, her second coming midway through the third period, to lift Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato to a 2-2 tie with Wright County Conference rival Hutchison.
The Saturday afternoon tilt saw plenty of end-to-end action, but an overtime period could not separate the two teams.
LDC’s record went to 8-6-1 on the season and 1-0-1 in the Wright County Conference. Hutchinson is now 0-1-1 in the WCC and 6-7-1 overall.
The Dragons have won four of their last six games, including a 7-0 romp over Morris/Benson Thursday at Litchfield Civic Arena, a contest that saw seven different players score for LDC.
LDC looked prepared to stay on that roll Saturday, as Hillman scored midway through the first period against Hutchinson. The Dragons had 12 of their 28 shots in the first period.
Things tightened considerably from there, however.
Hutchinson scored twice in the span of a minute late in the second period to take the lead, getting goals from Jolynn Hauan at 13:41 and Morgan Wagner at 14:40.
The Tigers maintained the one-goal advantage until nine minutes into the third when Hillmann struck again, getting assists from Gabby Robertson and Amelia Benson.
LDC was scheduled to get a stiff test against conference foe Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian Tuesday at Litchfield Civic Center after this edition of the Independent Review went to press. MW/SWC was 1-1-0 in Wright County and 10-5-0 overall heading into the game.