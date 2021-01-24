Coaches and players talk about momentum a lot.
Momentum swings can be the difference between winning and losing a game. Momentum can carry an individual out of a slump or deeper into one. It can also change the trajectory of a team’s season.
It’s still early, with just three games played, but Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato coaches felt that their old friend “Mo” had smiled on them on at least a couple of occasions Saturday afternoon. And they hope that means success as the season progresses.
LDC used a shorthanded goal and some standout goaltending to hold off Minnesota River 3-2 at Litchfield Civic Arena, to earn its first win of the season.
“We found a way to get it done,” LDC co-coach Matt Hogg said. “I think with any sports, especially hockey, momentum and getting some confidence, it’s priceless, really. I mean, you really cannot underestimate that. So, yeah, that was a big win for us.”
The Dragons opened the season with a 4-1 home loss to Willmar Jan. 16 and a 6-0 loss Thursday on the road at conference foe Mound Westonka. Saturday’s contest against Minnesota River, who entered the game 1-1, didn’t start the best either.
After a scoreless first period, LDC fell behind 1-0 when Minnesota River’s Nicole McCabe found the net just 2:06 into the second. Though the teams seemed to spend much of the period on the Minnesota River end of the ice, and the Dragon fired 11 shots on goal in the period, they struggled to find the net.
“We were kind of fighting our sticks a little bit,” Hogg said. “We talked about that in between periods, where we had to sort of throw in the puck instead of, you know, hitting at it and missing it. Just take that one last look up and take a deep breath and keep that puck on your stick. Usually, if you do that, things will open up for you.”
Finally, at 12:20, sophomore defenseman Lauren Erickson scored on an assist from Kourtney Mielke to knot the game at 1-1. And that seemed to lift the Dragons’ game, as they grabbed the lead when Ella Hansen scored at 9:57.
It seemed like the momentum swing that could carry the Dragons, but a five-minute major for checking from behind with 5:42 would give Minnesota River a power play for much of the rest of the game.
Mielke, a senior forward, gave the Dragons a lift they would sorely need, scoring an unassisted shorthanded goal just a minute later.
“Kourtney’s goal, that shorthanded goal, is huge,” Hogg said. “She made a great individual play there. Just having another goal cushion was nice. You can never say enough about that. But it was big for her and big for the team. And it’s also kind of a mental thing for them to give up that shorthanded (goal). That’s a huge momentum swing in the game.”
Minnesota River wound up with a two-minute minor penalty that put the teams back at even strength, but when that elapsed with 1:31 to go, the Bulldogs were back on the attack. And with 52 seconds to play, they closed to within one.
From there, it was a matter of hanging on for the Dragons. But they happen to have a pretty solid defensive weapon. And senior goalie Avery Stilwell did her thing, making a number of big stops in the final seconds.
“She’s one of the best in the state for a reason,” Hogg said of Stilwell, who finished with 25 saves, including a big one late that hearkened to another sport in which she is a standout. “Aves was huge there, that last little scrum with 20 seconds or so left, she made a huge save, kind of used her tennis skills to whack that puck out of there and get it to the corner. It was nice for her to have a good game like that and come up big at the end.”