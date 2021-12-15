Lydia Schultz's goal 6:30 into the third period proved to be the game-winner as Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato outlasted Northern Lakes 4-3 Tuesday at Breezy Point Hockey Arena.
The Dragons didn't get many scoring opportunities, putting just 20 shots on goal, but they converted enough to lift their record to 5-4 overall. LDC will play host to Holy Family Thursday at Litchfield Civic Arena.
Grace Braaten, Camryn Iverson and Amelia Benson also scored as LDC won its second consecutive game.
Kira Kuechle picked up the win in goal, turning away 22 shots.