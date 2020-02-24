The Litchfield girls basketball team's season came to an end Saturday night with a 63-61 loss to the No. 3-seed Morris Area.
Litch lost the opening game of the season to Morris by 26 points, so despite the loss in sections, the team showed a lot of progress.
In Saturday's game, the Dragons led for a good portion of the first half before Morris came back to take the lead. Down the stretch, Litchfield had a couple of chances with the game tied to take the lead, but the shots didn't fall.
“The team showed great resilience against Morris,” head coach Ian Anderson said. “There were multiple times in the second half that we got down double digits and we very easily could have just given up.”
It's a tough way to end the season, but the team played a lot better as the season went on and a lot of positives can be taken away from this season to build on for the next, Anderson said.
“The improvement has been huge,” Anderson said. “We definitely have the ability to be successful in the playoffs. Many of our returning players had big time roles on the team last year that made it to the third round. We should have a very strong and experienced senior class next year, along with some talented younger players. I believe we should have high expectations for ourselves next year.”
The biggest progress this season has been the offense, where more balance in the scoring column developed. Earlier in the season, it was Sydney McCann trying to make plays and Neriah Lara being steady on that end. As the season went on, others such as Lily Osterberg, Greta Hansen, Katelyn Cruze and Izzy Pennertz began getting more comfortable on that end.
“Coming into the season we knew that there would be some bumps as we installed a partially new offensive system,” Anderson said. “The progress was very evident during the last quarter of the season or so. We're hoping for even more of that in the future as the offense is run with all of our teams (MS, C, JV) and the girls get more and more experience with it.”
The Dragons played a tough schedule, with six of their losses coming by four points or less. Again, a lot for the team to build on heading into next season and maybe going farther than the third round.
“We are right on the verge of getting over the hump and being a great team,” Anderson said.
Section 3AA Girls Basketball Tournament (Feb. 22)
#3 Morris 63, #6 Litchfield 61
Morris........ 27 36 – 63
Litchfield... 24 37 – 61
Individual Stats:
Points: Lily Osterberg 17, Sydney McCann 15, Katelyn Cruze 13, Neriah Lara 10, Greta Hansen 2, Kelsey Ballard 2, Morgan Kaping 2
Rebounds: Cruze 9, Izzy Pennertz 7, McCann 6, Lara 5, Osterberg 4, Hansen 1
Assists: McCann 7, Osterberg 3, Lara 2, Janessa Olson 1, Kaping 1, Lara 1
Steals: McCann 2, Osterberg 1, Lara 1
Blocks: Pennertz 1