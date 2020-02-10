The section quarterfinal game between No. 5 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato and No. 4 Delano/Rockford was a game of runs.
Both teams came out playing hard and giving great effort, the team that scored the opening goal was going to have the advantage for the game. It got to the final minute of the opening period when the Dragons got the all-important first goal.
“Since we haven't scored on (Delano) this year that was really big to break that barrier,” goalie Avery Stilwell said. “I think it really added a lot of hope. It really made us feel like we can do this if we keep playing like we are.”
It was a perfectly executed 3-on-2 break, with captain Sophia Hillmann doing a stop-and-pivot at the left faceoff zone to shake her defender. Hillmann then dumped it to an open teammate in front of the net whom Delano goalie Grace Glasrud collapsed to, then the teammate saw senior Alyssa Olson wide open right next to her to give L/DC the lead.
The lead didn't last long, however, as Delano scored twice in the second period to take the lead. The first goal was a nice shot from Chloe Kuechele who squirted the shot through Stilwell's legs. But the go-ahead goal was one of skill. Annika Reierson led the break from center ice and carried the puck down the middle to right above the faceoff zones. She put a wrist shot on-net, and it pinged off the top post, went straight up in the air and came straight down behind Stilwell for Delano to take the lead.
Sometimes all you need is a crazy bounce.
“Sometimes you make your own luck.” L/DC head coach Brett Damerow said. “The girl... she's a big, tall girl, very strong. When you have those kind of tools and you shoot like that, you get those bounces every once-in-a-while.”
Just as Delano seemed ready to pull away, controlling the puck and getting deep in L/DC's zone, the Dragons created a little bit of their own luck. With 11 minutes left in the game, senior Grace Walsh scored the biggest goal of her career as she tied the game going five-hole on Glasrud.
“It was super exhilarating,” Walsh said. “It was an important step in the game. There was definitely new life. Everybody had a different sense of energy and urgency when they were on the ice after the goal.”
The game went to overtime, with a chance for the Dragons to make history and advance in the section tournament. But Delano controlled most of the overtime period, allowing just one shot in the period.Taylor Michael scored the game-winner with just a minute-and-a-half left in overtime to send Delano to the next round.
Through a season of ups-and-downs, the the Dragons did a great job of peaking at the end of the season.
“I haven't been on the ice in a while because I was out with a concussion,” Walsh said. “Being able to get back on the ice again was super exciting, and knowing that it was probably the last time I got on the ice, I wanted to make it count as much as I could.”
Six players will graduate this spring, many of them being frontline players. L/DC will have a tough task of trying to replace those players, but with a strong junior group returning, there is plenty of optimism that next year the team can take the next step and win a section game. And who knows, maybe even more.
“We just have to find that happy medium where we can win and compete in the top games,” Stilwell said. “But also take care of the lower games. We lost a few of those that we probably could have had. I think just being able to keep the momentum from this year while showing improvement overall.”
Section 2A Girls Hockey Tournament Quarterfinals (Feb. 6)
Delano/Rockford 3, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2 OT
Delano/Rockford............... 0 2 0 1 – 3
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato... 1 0 1 0 – 2
Scoring Summary:
First period: L – Alyssa Olson (unassisted) 16:13
Second period: D – Chloe Kuechle (Mary Beth Kivisto, Annika Reierson) 4:19, D – Reierson (unassisted) 7:24
Third period: L – Grace Walsh (unassisted) 6:21
Overtime: D – Taylor Michael (Grace Daly) 6:29
PP: L/DC: (0/1); Delano: (1/2)
Shots: L/DC: 21 (6-7-7-1); Delano: 54 (12-18-20-4)
Saves: L – Avery Stilwell (51/54), D – Grace Glasrud (19/21)