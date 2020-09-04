The Litchfield girls swimming and diving team had its best meet in a while Thursday night against the Dassel-Cokato Chargers.
“It was a really good race, the girls came out tonight,” head coach Whitney Lind said. “They were hungry, they wanted some good times, it was fun.”
Lind said at the beginning of the season the goal was for week-to-week improvement. The girls have been doing that and then some in the first three meets. Some are staying consistent, while others are cutting considerable time.
A lot of this goes back to the practices.
“We put in lots of pool hours,” Adallia Bruning said. “We’ve been going four-hour swim practices. We practice in the morning for two hours, we come back and practice for another two.”
“Just like little things,” Ellie Brown said. “If I know I’m doing my turns wrong, then in practice I’ll work on my turns and overall it improves my race times.”
Brown and Bruning and Adeline Lundin were the winners for the Dragons Thursday. Brown won both the 50 freestyle by a half-second and 100 freestlye, with Bruning taking the 500 freestyle by three seconds. Lundin also won the 100 backstroke to round out the winners. D/C swam exhibition the final two races of the night.
For now, Lind plans to keep up the pressure in practice, because it’s working. This season is unlike any other. With uncertainty about the postseason, it’s all-or-nothing for the swimmers in each meet. Fewer meets, less time to prepare and taper off towards the end.
“I think that there is a point to which you have to keep them going in that direction,” Lind said. “Keep them focused on the fact that they can do these things. That when they put it all together, this is what happens. And it’s 100 percent their hard work, they’re doing a good job.”
Even though they lost, the Dragons know they are still improving, keeping a promise on the goals for their season. The meet was a building block going forward.
“It’s crazy to think we’ve already had three meets this soon in,” Lind said. “It’s fun to see already the changes so far. This is always a fun meet. We thought we’d have some close races, but there were a lot of closer races than I think we even knew. So that was fun to see.”
“It was a great meet,” Brown said. “This is fun.”
Result Sept. 3
Dassel-Cokato 92, Litchfield 87
200 medley relay - 1. Dassel-Cokato A (Lora Mayfield, Veronica Stenberg, Amelia Travis, Kezia Lee) 2:01.47; 2. Litch A (Adeline Lundin, Margaret Boerema, Arin Deal, Ellie Brown) 2:05.64; 4. Litch B (Lia Caron, Holly Langergren, Adallia Bruning, Cora Huhn) 2:13.43; 6. Litch C (Caroline Gabow, Emily Peterson, Abby Athmann, Grace Peterson) 2:22.72
200 freestyle - 1. Travis (DC) 2:09.00; 2. Langergren 2:09.48; 3. Bruning 2:16.87; 5. Grace Peterson 2:31.53
200 individual medley - 1. Stenberg (DC) 2:37.83; 2. Caron 2:41.17; 5. Huhn 2:58.60
50 freestyle - 1. Brown (L) 27.27; 2. Boerema 27.69; 6. Annissa Kulzer 35.17
1-meter diving - 1. Britanie Borg (DC) 201.30; 4. Lundin 124.75
100 butterfly - 1. Travis (DC) 1:05.72; 3. Athmann 1:17.46; 4. Deal 1:21.17
100 freestyle - 1. Brown (L) 59.65; 5. Grace Peterson 1:05.37; 6. Laila Mickelson 1:12.03
500 freestyle - 1. Bruning (L) 6:08.74; 5. Therese Kulzer 7:21.75
200 freestlye relay - 1. Dassel-Cokato A (Lee, Audrey Weckwerth, Stenberg, Travis) 1:49.55; 2. Litch A (Boerema, Lundin, Huhn, Brown) 1:50.25; 4. Litch B (Athmann, Gabow, Mickelson, Deal) 2:09.90
100 backstroke - 1. Lundin (L) 1:07.67; 3. Caron 1:14.86; 5. Mickelson 1:27.98
100 breaststroke - 1. Boerema (L) 1:13.86; 2. Langergren 1:16.07; 3. Emily Peterson 1:26.23
400 freestyle relay - 1. Litch A (Grace Peterson, Bruning, Huhn, Langergren) 4:16.62; 2. Litch B (Deal, Mickelson, Caron, Athmann) 4:45.74;