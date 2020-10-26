The Section 3A girls swimming and diving championship didn’t look like it normally does, but that’s to be expected in this unusual year.
Due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, the section’s 11 teams were split up into three different meets on Friday and Saturday. There were also no prelims. Everyone raced, and their times were compared on paper to find the winner. No matter what, it was the final meet of the year as there is no state this season.
The Litchfield Dragons raced Friday at Hutchinson Middle School, and although they finished 10th overall, the swimmers didn’t seem to care as much about the final results. Their focus, as it has been all year, was making the most out of a challenging situation.
“Honestly, I think they respond better than we do, than adults,” said coach Whitney Lind.” I think that they are so much more resilient. They just take it, and they have found the silver lining in everything. There have been a few pep talks here and there to get our heads back where they need to be, but overall they have taken what we’ve given them and have been grateful for what we have.”
Up until a month ago, teams didn’t even know if there would be a section tournament at the end of the year. Although it was not the same raucous event it usually is, Lind felt the announcement that there would be a section meet lit a fire under the team for the final month of the season to help them stay focused.
“We set goals at the beginning of the season, and for them to know that those goals could be put on a platform such as sections, no matter what it looks like, I think that, and you taper and you get all your suits out … they know they are working for something.”
In the end, the Dragons didn’t have anyone break the top eight and earn a section medal. Adeline Lundin placed 10th in the backstroke, and Holly Lagergren took 11th in the breaststroke to lead Litchfield’s individual performances. Its 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams also took ninth place.
While the Dragons didn’t earn any hardware to wrap up the season, they’ll have plenty of memories that the team’s three seniors won’t soon forget.
“Definitely having to wear masks,” Abby Athmann said about what she would remember most from the year. “The coaches, everyone, has just had a hard time remembering to put it on, and the coaches are always telling us to put it on.”
“I will always remember morning practices, because our team has been split in half,” Arin Deal said. “So we didn’t really get to see the seventh-graders or middle schoolers much this year, because we can only have 20 people in the pool.”
Despite regulations and social distancing designed to keep people away from each other, like many teams during this difficult year, the pandemic has actually brought the Dragons together.
“We made it work,” Grace Peterson said. “We didn’t get to practice with our entire team, that was tough. We didn’t get to have carb feeds before the meets, we missed out on a lot of stuff that traditionally we would do, but we made the most out of it.
“I feel like this year, with COVID being around, it just grew us closer.”
Section 3A Championship
Team scores: 1. Delano 479, 2. Hutchinson 360, 3. Orono 311.5, 4. Mound Westonka/HF 308, 5. Waconia 181.5, t6. Dassel-Cokato and Willmar 144, 8. Montevideo 104. 9. Marshall 91, 10. Litchfield 76, 11. Watertown-Mayer 36
200 medley relay (11 teams): 1. Hutchinson (Mikayla Witte, Madilyn Gehrke, Hailey Farrell, Grace Hanson) 1:45.82; 9. Litchfield (Adeline Lundin, Margaret Boerema, Alex Carlson, Ellie Brown) 1:57.29
200 freestyle (42 swims): 1. Kylie Strobel (Del) 1:54.73; 18. Holly Lagergren 2:08.20; 26. Adallia Bruning 2:10.98; 28. Cora Huhn 2:17.79
200 IM (38): 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 2:05.43; 18. Adeline Lundin 2:25.94; 26. Lia Caron 2:34.79
50 freestyle (44): 1. Grace Hanson (H) 23.27; 15. Ellie Brown 26.17; t24. Margaret Boerema 27.06; 29. Alex Carlson 27.53; 37. Grace Petersen 28.98
Diving: 1. MaKena Rasmussen (Or) 427.20; 16. Kaylee Madsen 203.45
100 butterfly (38): 1. Emma Kern (Del) 56.42; 25. Alex Carlson 1:09.96; 27. Abby Athmann 1:10.40; 33. Arin Deal 1:14.70
100 freestyle (43): 1. Grace Hanson (H) 50.45; 16. Ellie Brown 57.91; 28. Cora Huhn 1:01.23; 33. Grace Petersen 1:03.90
500 freestyle (36): 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 5:03.76; 16. Adallia Bruning 5:52.25; 33. Abby Athmann 6:21.07
200 free relay (11): 1. Delano (Kaia Georges, Hannah Wadholm, Josei Strobl, Kylie Strobl) 1:38.43; 9. Litchfield (Margaret Boerema, Cora Huhn, Holly Lagergren, Ellie Brown) 1:46.21
100 backstroke (40): 1. Emma Kern (Del) 54.60; 10. Adeline Lundin 1:04.74; 31. Lia Caron 1:12.29
100 breaststroke (42): 1. Madilyn Gehrke (H) 1:06.90; 11. Holly Lagergren 1:11.51; 13. Margaret Boerema 1:12.43; 26. Emily Petersen 1:20.25; 32. Grace Schmidt 1:23.33
400 free relay (11): 1. Hutchinson (Grace Hanson, Madison Witte, Mikayla Witte, Hailey Farrell) 3:30.58; 9. Litchfield (Alex Carlson, Abby Athmann, Adeline Lundin, Holly Lagergren) 4:04.61