The Litchfield girls swimming and diving team was one of eight teams in action Saturday at the Hutchinson Invitational. The Dragons had a large slate of competitors in the pool, helping them tally 77.5 points.
Hutchinson won the meet with 540 points, followed by Breck, Mankato West, Blake, Marshall, Mankato East, Dassel-Cokato and Litchfield, respectively.
Litchfield's Jocelyn Larson placed eighth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.66 and fifth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 59.66.
Sophomore Emma Brown was sixth in the diving competition, and senior Cecilia Toenjes was 10th. Senior Nora Lagergren was tied for 11th in the 100 backstroke.
The Dragons' 200 freestyle relay team of Larson, Ellie Brown, Holly Lagergren and Margaret Boerema placed ninth with a time of 1:51.94.
Litchfield next competes at 6 p.m. Thursday when it travels to face Mound Westonka-Holy Family.
Hutchinson Invitational (Aug. 24)
Team results - 1. Hutchinson 540, 2. Breck 474, 3. Mankato West 348, 4. Blake 249.5, 5. Marshall 232, 6. Mankato East 230, 7. Dassel-Cokato 174, 8. Litchfield 77.5
200 medley relay - 1. Hutchinson A 1:52.32, 17. Litchfield B (Lundin, Boerema, Deal, Bruning) 2:12.24, 28. Litchfield C (Mickelson, Schmidt, Kelm, Wolter) 2:28.12, -- Litchfield A (Lagergren, Lagergren, Larson, Brown) DQ
200 freestyle - 1. Hailey Farrell (Hutch) 1:54.72, 26. Megann Wolter 2:29.87, 34. Alex Carlson 2:41.09
200 IM - 1. Lexi Kucera (Hutch) 2:10.31, 30. Adeline Lundin 2:49.45
50 freestyle - 1. Grace Hanson (Hutch) 23.42, 8. Jocelyn Larson 26.66, 18. Ellie Brown 27.79, 28. Adallia Bruning 29.85, 32. Alex Carlson 30.16, 37. Margaret Boerema 30.66, 53. Lia Caron 32.41, 60. Caroline Grabow 33.26, 62. Kira Kuechle 33.43, 69. Laila Mickelson 34.17, 70. Alexis Putzier 34.28, 73. Grace Schmidt 34.62, 77. Therese Kulzer 36.19, 89. Madison Hanson 42.57, 92. Kate Brekke 46.85
1 meter diving - 1. Erin Duggan (Breck) 175.10, 6. Emma Brown 144.90, 10. Cecilia Toenjes 128.70
100 butterfly - 1. Lexi Kucera (Hutch) 57.38, 32. Arin Deal 1:22.28
100 freestyle - 1. Grace Hanson (Hutch) 53.02, 5. Jocelyn Larson 59.66, 16. Ellie Brown 1:02.08, 25. Megann Wolter 1:07.60, 29t. Adallia Bruning 1:09.76, 34. Madison Kelm 1:11.09, 51. Kira Kuechle 1:18.33, 55. Therese Kulzer 1:19.88, 57. Caroline Grabow 1:21.24
500 freestyle - 1. Hailey Farrell (Hutch) 5:05.83, 18. Nora Lagergren 6:28.76, 19. Holly Lagergren 6:30.89
200 freestyle relay - 1. Hutchinson A 1:37.36, 9. Litchfield A (Brown, Lagergren, Boerema, Larson) 1:51.94, 24. Litchfield B (Deal, Mickelson, Caron, Carlson) 2:12.61, 31. Litchfield C (Schmidt, Grabow, Kulzer, Putzier) 2:26.26
100 backstroke - 1. Mikayla Witte (H) 1:01.84, 11t. Nora Lagergren 1:12.11, 24. Adeline Lundin 1:18.33, 33. Laila Mickelson 1:33.11
100 breaststroke - 1. Olivia Leonard (West) 1:09.76, 13. Holly Lagergren 1:19.19, 15. Margaret Boerema 1:20.43, 28. Grace Schmidt 1:30.52, 33. Lia Caron 1:32.52, 43. Alexis Putzier 1:46.06
400 freestyle relay - 1. Hutchinson A 3:37.72, 19. Litchfield A (Lagergren, Carlson, Lundin, Bruning) 4:43.59, 21. Litchfield B (Kelm, Caron, Deal, Wolter) 4:47.12