The action in the pool heats up this week for the Litchfield girls swimming and diving team, as it jumps full steam ahead into its season. The Dragons begin their season with two meets this week, which will get everybody meet experience early.
“A lot of these girls have never seen a meet before, especially like the incoming seventh-graders,” senior Jocie Larson said. “I think it’s good to get them in that meet atmosphere and show them this is what swimming is about, this is why we practice. … Meets are awesome because then you get to see this is why we do it, this is dropping time, this is the team atmosphere.”
Larson is one of three senior captains for the Dragons, along with Nora Lagergren and Cecilia Toenjes. Though the number of upperclassmen isn’t many, the size of the young group the trio is leading keeps growing.
“As the years go, our depth keeps increasing, our numbers keep getting more and more,” head coach Whitney Lind said. “We’re up, definitely, from last year to this year. Our numbers are a lot higher, so that’s good.”
That depth will come in handy as the Dragons use the early-season meets to see just what they have in their younger swimmers, as well as how the older ones have advanced.
“We’re definitely going to have to switch up and do something for our specialty strokes and whatnot,” Lind said. “We’ll probably have some moving and shaking there, but as far as our sprinters and distance and freestylers, I think our depth there is going to be very good. We’re going to have a lot of people to choose from and see what fits who best. It might take a few meets to figure out, but that’s sometimes the fun of it.”
“We’ve got to try to get them hooked on what this is,” Lagergren said, “and somehow still achieve what we want to achieve this season as individuals.”
Lagergren, Larson and sophomore Magaret Boerema were members of the 200-meter medley relay team, which finished eighth at the section meet, the team’s best event performance. Lagergren was also 15th in the 100 backstroke, while Larson was 17th in the 50 freestyle and Boerema was 20th in the 100 breaststroke.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of returning girls going to sections and hopefully making Day 2 sections for individuals,” Larson said. “I know there’s a lot of potential this year, especially if they’re working hard.”
Other returning section finalists include sophomore Holly Lagergren, who was 15th in the breaststroke, as well as relay members Emma Brown, Abby Athmann and Grace Petersen. Brown also was Litchfield’s top diver, finishing ninth overall. She and Toenjes combine to lead a strong and experienced diving team for the Dragons.
“There’s some new dives that I’ve been working on, and I kind of want to do them,” Toenjes said. “I just want to kind of have fun my senior year. Not too many strict goals, I would say, but improve (and) get better.”
Whether it’s on the board or in the pool, the combination of many returning varsity contributors and new, young athletes sets the Dragons up for postseason success. Lind thinks that those factor could cause the number of girls reaching the medalstand at sections to increase in a tough section.
“I definitely think we have people that will come back for Day 2 at sections and place,” she said. “Anything can happen. We have a really dedicated group of girls that want to go and do things 110 percent. We have some really strong divers. Who knows? Anything can happen on any given day.”