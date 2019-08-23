A strong start to the season continued Thursday for the Litchfield girls tennis team, as it went on the road to defeated New Prague 7-0. It was the fourth straight day of competition for the Dragons.
Elise Bierbaum blanked her opponent 6-0, 6-0 to win her No. 2 singles match. Avery Stilwell, Alyssa Ross and Kylie Michels each also won their singles matches in straight sets.
Vaida Behnke and Neriah Lara won their No. 1 doubles match in straight sets, as did No. 2 doubles Britney Prahl and Ryanna Steinhaus and No. 3 doubles Kelsey Ballard and Taylor Draeger.
Litchfield next competes in a home triangular at 3 p.m. Monday against Rocori and Washburn.
Litchfield 7, New Prague 0 (Aug. 22)
Singles - 1. Avery Stilwell (L) over Kianna Howard 6-2, 6-0; 2. Elise Bierbaum (L) over Libby Hummel 6-0, 6-0; 3. Alyssa Ross (L) over Ashley Hanson 6-4, 6-1; 4. Kylie Michels (L) over Carly Gothberg 6-0, 6-2
Doubles - 1. Vaida Behnke/Neriah Lara (L) over Emily Russo/Maddie Dorner 6-4, 6-1; 2. Britney Prahl/Ryanna Steinhaus (L) over Maggie Nielson/Sarah Berg 6-4, 6-3; 3. Kelsey Ballard/Taylor Draeger (L) over Brenna Solheid/Rachel Larson 6-0, 6-1