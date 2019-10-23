After breezing their way to a section title the Dragons headed down to the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
The team won their first round match against Minnewaska 6-1, dominating in singles play.
Elise Bierbaum, Alyssa Ross and Ryanna Steinhaus won in straight sets, while Avery Shinell needed an extra set to take down her opponent.
In doubles, Minnewaska kept it interesting against Vaida Behnke and Neriah Lara by taking them to a third set before losing that set 7-5. The teams of Britney Prahl and Kylie Michels and Janessa Olson and Karlee Prahl both took home victories against Minnewaska.
Their next match they will take on the Blake School Wednesday morning. Blake defeated Litchfield in the state final last year in straight sets.
Litchfield 6, Minnewaska 1 (Oct. 22)
Singles — 1. Avery Stilwell (L) over Danielle Thorfinnson 7-6, 3-6, 6-4; 2. Elise Bierbaum (L) over Karra Hanson 6-0, 6-1; 3. Alyssa Ross (L) over Maddi Kluver 6-1, 6-2; 4. Ryanna Steinhaus (L) over Annika Stensrud 6-0, 6-1
Doubles — 1. Vaida Behnke/Neriah Lara (L) over Greta Reichmann/Alissa Thorfinnson 6-3, 2-6, 7-5; 2. Britney Prahl/Kylie Michels (L) over Annika Randt/Addy Randt 6-2, 5-7, 6-3; 3. Olivia Richards/Maddie Thorfinnson (M) over Kelsey Ballard/Taylor Draeger 2-6, 5-7