The Litchfield girls tennis team took down a Wright County Conference foe Tuesday, as it won its home opener 6-1 against Holy Family.
The Dragons swept the doubles portion of the match, with all three teams winning in straight sets. Elise Bierbaum, Britney Prahl and Alyssa Ross all won their singles matches in straight sets.
The lone loss for Litch was at No. 1 singles, where Avery Stilwell lost a tight match 6-3, 6-4.
Litchfield next plays in a home invite at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Litchfield 6, Holy Family 1 (Aug. 20)
Singles - 1. Ally Agerland (HF) over Avery Stilwell 6-3, 6-4; 2. Elise Bierbaum (L) over Cecilly Cronin 6-1, 6-0; 3. Britney Prahl (L) over Claire Haley 6-2, 6-1; 4. Alyssa Ross (L) over Aria McNeely 6-2, 6-2
Doubles - 1. Vaida Behnke/Neriah Lara (L) over Julia Baskfield/Morgan Hausebeck 6-2, 6-0; 2. Kelsey Ballard/Taylor Draeger (L) over Ashley Anseth/Lauren Taylor 6-1, 6-4; 3. Ryanna Steinhaus/Lauren Erickson (L) over Cassie Beddor/Emma Murphy 6-0, 6-2