With new players in all but two positions, Litchfield girls tennis coach Matt Draeger expected this to be a season of up-and-down experimentation.
So far, he hasn’t been wrong.
Litchfield wrapped up a busy 10 days of play Thursday with a 5-2 loss to Hutchinson at the LHS courts, dropping the Dragons’ record to 2-6.
While the meet offered close competition, Litchfield could not break through in any of the doubles matches, earning its only points at first and fourth singles.
Freshman Isla Dille, one of the two varsity returnees, demonstrated her status as the Dragons’ top player with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Hutchinson’s Morgan Briggman at No. 1 singles. Dille has a 7-1 record this season, her only loss coming to Mounds Park Academy’s Khushi Jain.
In a bit of irony that demonstrates some of the uncertainty around Litchfield’s young team, Dille’s only loss of the season came in the Dragons’ first win of the season. Litchfield beat Mounds Park Academy Aug. 21 at a four-team tournament in Pine City, its only win of the day after losses to Pine City (6-1) and Bemidji (5-2).
Litchfield topped Melrose 5-2 Aug. 25 for its only other win of the season. The Dragons picked up three points in singles, with Dille winning at No. 2, and Kendra Ball and Emma Wuotila taking points at third and fourth singles, respectively. Meanwhile, Litchfield’s No. 1 doubles team of Emma Knudsen and Olivia Olson and the No. 3 team of Lydia Asmus and Brynn Nagel also won.
Draeger continues to experiment with the lineup, especially in doubles where the Dragons have featured several different pairings. Against Hutchinson, Ball teamed with Asmus at third doubles.
Meanwhile, Elly Woelfel, who had played at third doubles with Asmus on the opening day of the season against Pine City, moved up to fourth singles, where she picked up Litchfield’s only other point with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Hutchinson’s Zoe Verhasselt.
Litchfield entered a weeklong competition break following the Hutchinson match. The Dragons resume their schedule at 4 p.m. Thursday with a home match against Holy Family Catholic.