Litchfield ran into a couple of tough matches last week, including one against a state power, and came up on the short end of both results.
The Dragons fell 7-0 Sept. 12 at Osakis Ranked eighth in Class A by the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association, Osakis won all four singles matches in straight sets.
Litchfield’s doubles teams made it more interesting, however, with two pushing their matches to three sets.
Dragons No. 1 doubles duo of Olivia Olson and Emma Knudsen won their opening set 6-4 against the Osakis pair of Madeline Anderson and Lauren Anderson. But the Osakis team eventually took back control, winning the next two sets 6-3, 6-1.
At third doubles, the Litchfield pair of Brynn Nagel and Lydia Asmus dropped their first set before rallying to even the match in the second. They eventually fell 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, however.
The Osakis match also saw the renewal of a matchup of top singles players, with Leah Maddock beating Litchfield freshman Isla Dille 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. The two met in the Section 6A singles finals last season, and Maddock — ranked among the top five in the state in Class A — took the match 6-2, 6-1.
New London-Spicer swept the doubles on its way to a 5-2 win over Litchfield Thursday.
Dille and fourth singles player Emma Wuotila picked up points for Litchfield, both in straight sets. Dille topped Amyra Gamez 6-0, 6-2, while Wuotila beat Emma Freidel by the same score.
The Dragons have a busy week this week, which started with a road match at Annandale Tuesday. They return home for a dual meet with Glencoe-Sivler Lake at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The week concludes with the Litchfield Invitational tournament, which gets underway at 9 a.m. Saturday at LHS courts.