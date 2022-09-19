Litchfield demonstrated its dominance of the area tennis scene last week by dropping just a single point in four matches it played.
The Dragons closed their week with 7-0 shutouts of Foley and Willmar Friday at the LHS tennis courts.
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 4:38 pm
The Dragons closed their week with 7-0 shutouts of Foley and Willmar Friday at the LHS tennis courts.
One might say that youth was served during the three wins, with the Dragons sophomore No. 2 singles player Karlee Prahl and eighth-grade No. 3 singles player Isla Dille both winning all four of their matches in straight sets.
Dille, the Dragons’ youngest varsity player, claimed three matches without dropping a single game. Meanwhile, her win over New London-Spicer’s Ella Wieland on Thursday ended 6-3, 6-0.
Litchfield’s singles lineup, led by senior Ryanna Steinhaus at No. 1, won all but one of its 16 matches in straight sets. Senior Kaitlyn Palmer needed a third set to claim a win over New London-Spicer’s Emily Ruter. After losing the first set 5-7, Palmer rallied to win the next two sets 6-3, 10-8.
The season is coming to a quick close for the girls tennis team, as it was scheduled to play host to Melrose Monday, then travel to Hutchinson Thursday, before closing out the regular season with its own invitational tournament Saturday. The Wright County Conference tournament is set for Thursday, Sept. 29, at Glencoe.