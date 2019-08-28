The Litchfield Dragons girls tennis team squeezed out a 4-3 win over the Hutchinson Tigers Tuesday on the road.
The Dragons (5-1) earned wins at No. 1, 2 and 3 singles, plus a win at No. 2 doubles to seal the victory.
The deciding match was No. 3 singles, where Litchfield’s Alyssa Ross defeated Alex Hantge in three sets. The rest of the matches were won in straight sets.
Ross won the first set 6-4, but Hantge tied it up with a 3-6 win in the second set. The super tiebreaker went to Ross by a 12-10 score.
Litchfield’s next match is at 4:15 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Delano.
Litchfield 4, Hutchinson 3 (Aug. 27)
Singles — 1. Avery Stilwell (L) over Haley Knorr 6-3, 6-2; 2. Elise Bierbaum (L) over Britta Johnson 6-0, 6-0; 3. Alyssa Ross (L) over Alex Hantge 6-4, 3-6, 12-10; 4. Sabrina Tracy (H) over Kylie Michels 6-2, 6-3
Doubles — 1. Ellie Campbell/Maggie Eckhart (H) over Vaida Behnke/Neriah Lara 6-2, 6-1; 2. Britney Prahl/Ryanna Steinhaus (L) over Meredith Girard/Paige Telecky 6-2, 6-3; 3. Avarie Petersen/Hannah Ladwig (H) over Kelsey Ballard/Taylor Draeger 7-5, 6-1