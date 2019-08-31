Litchfield’s girls tennis team tamed another Tiger at home Thursday when it defeated Delano 5-2.
The Dragons (6-1) made quick work of Delano, winning all but two of its matches in straight sets. No. 2 singles player Elise Bierbaum didn’t even lose a game.
In the No. 3 singles match, Alyssa Ross split the first two sets with her opponent before winning the super tiebreaker 10-7.
Litchfield has the weekend off and is back in action at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to Annandale for its first Wright County Conference West match.
Litchfield 5, Delano 2 (Aug. 29)
Singles — 1. Avery Stilwell (L) over Maria Molitor 6-2, 6-2; 2. Elise Bierbaum (L) over Olivia Bekkala 6-0, 6-0; 3. Alyssa Ross (L) over Bella Molitor 6-4, 3-6, 10-7; 4. Aubrey Wittwer (D) over Kylie Michels 6-4, 6-3
Doubles — 1. Vaida Behnke/Neriah Lara (L) over Emma Condon/Meghan Stauton 6-2, 6-3; 2. Britney Prahl/Ryanna Steinhaus (L) over Katherine Degn/Kindall Dreger 6-3, 6-2; 3. Elise Larson/Addie Persian (D) over Kelsey Ballard/Lauren Erickson 6-2, 6-7, 10-3