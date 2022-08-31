With the bulk of the lineup returning from a season in which the Litchfield girls tennis team finished runner-up in the state, coach Matt Draeger sees no reason to alter his usual expectations.
After all, he doesn’t think anyone else will.
“When the rankings come out, we’ll probably rank in the top five or so in the state,” Draeger said. “We should be the favorite in our section. Bottom line is, we’ve just got to play at a high level to get where we want to be at the end of the season.”
Three of the top four singles spots and three of six doubles spots will be filled by returning starters, though in some cases those players will move up a notch.
But it’s a pretty solid starting place when you bring back the crew the Dragons have, starting with Ryanna Steinhaus, who returns as the No. 1 singles player. She was ranked in the top 10 singles players in the state last season and reached the quarterfinals of the Class A individual tournament before bowing out.
“It’s always nice to have experience back at No. 1 singles,” Draeger said. “That spot is always kind of a leader, someone who everyone looks at, and there’s no one better than her there. We’re looking for her to have a good year and lead our team both on and off the court.”
Joining Steinhaus in the singles lineup will be sophomore Karlee Prahl at second singles, eighth-grader Isla Dille at third singles and senior Kaitlyn Palmer at fourth singles. Prahl and Dille both are moving up a spot in singles, while Palmer is moving from doubles, where she was part of the Dragons’ No. 3 team last season.
“Karlee had a great year at (No. 3) last year, and we’re looking for here to have a lot of success this year too,” Draeger said. “She could play No. 1 singles for a lot of teams in the state, and she’s really worked at it in the offseason and she’s really gotten better.”
Dille finished fourth in the section tournament as a fourth singles player last season, and her offseason workout regimen has only made her better, Draeger said.
Senior Lauren Erickson and junior Olivia Olson will team up to hold down the No. 1 doubles spot for Litchfield. Erickson played in the same spot last season, although she played with now-graduated Britney Prahl. Olson, meanwhile, played second doubles with the now-graduated Taylor Draeger.
Seniors Sophie Stilwell and Trinity Hawes will team up at second doubles, and seniors Amelia Benson and Anna Stilwell will play at No. 3 doubles.
“These girls are doubles players,” Draeger said of his lineup. “They’ve been playing doubles their whole lives. In some cases, we have to get used to varsity speed and intensity, but they’ve been playing a long time and they know how to play. That’s the most important thing.”
The key to success in doubles is to find a pairing where the players actually get along personally, and then melding their individual skill sets, Draeger said.
“And that’s not a big issue with our team,” he said. “They all seem to get along fine and work well together. That’s always the fun part.”
Playing a schedule loaded with strong teams, including a number of large school programs, Draeger hopes the Dragons grow through competition.
“That’s the goal … that’s what we’re striving for,” he said. “We’re trying to prepare them with our schedule, so we’re ready for all the competition at the end of the year.
“If you asked the kids, I think they’d say if they don’t go to the state tournament, they’ll be disappointed,” Draeger said. “But that doesn’t just happen. We aren’t a state tournament team yet. We have to get better every day, continue to improve, develop our skills. Just like every year.”