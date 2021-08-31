Litchfield continued its early season roll Monday with a pair of wins on its home courts.
The Dragons dispatched Minneapolis Washburn 5-2, then beat Rocori 7-0 as they improved to 5-0 in dual meets. Litchfield also opened the season by winning the Pine City Invitational.
Against Washburn, the Dragons got wins from Kyle Michels, Karlee Prahl and Isla Dille in singles. Michels and Prahl both battled through three sets to win their matches.
Meanwhile, Britney Prahl and Lauren Erickson teamed up to claim a 7-5, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles. Olivia Olson and Amelia Benson took a 6-2, 6-1 win at third doubles.
Litchfield won all but one of its Rocori matches in straight sets. The only contest that went to a third set was at second doubles, where Sophie Stilwell and Kaitlyn Palmer were pushed to three before beating Rocori’s Ayla Vettelson and Isabella Arceneau 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.
Litchfield is scheduled to travel to Holy Family Catholic for a match today, then returns home to host a triangular with Delano and Sauk Rapids-Rice on Friday.
Aug. 30 results
Litchfield 5, Washburn 2
SINGLES
No. 1 - Sofia Reuter (W) def. Ryanna Steinhaus (L) 6-1 , 6-2; No. 2 - Kylie Michels, (L) def. Olivia McDonald (W) 2-6 , 7-5 , 10-5; No. 3 - Karlee Prahl (L) def. Maddie Graff (W) 7-6 , 0-6 , 11-9; No. 4 - Isla Dille (L) def. McKenna Laird (W) 6-0 , 6-1.
DOUBLES
No. 1 - Britney Prahl and Lauren Erickson (L) def. Roslyn Foppe and Elliana Loesch (W) 7-5 , 6-2 ; No. 2 - Shamira Stibbins and Cece Klein (W) def. Sophie Stilwell and Kaitlyn Palmer (L) 6-1 , 6-2; No. 3 - Olivia Olson and Amelia Benson (L) def. Esme Moore and Kate Krsnik (W) 6-2 , 6-1.
Litchfield 7, Rocori 0
SINGLES
No. 1 - Ryanna Steinhaus (L) def. Amber Field (R) 6-0 , 6-1; No. 2 - Kylie Michels, (L) def. Kaylene Andrusic (R) 6-3 , 6-3; No. 3 - Karlee Prahl (L) def. Abby Jopp (R) 6-0 , 6-2; No. 4 - Isla Dille (L) def. Jenny Leither (R) 6-2 , 6-2.
DOUBLES
No. 1 - Britney Prahl and Lauren Erickson (L) def. Ava Peters and Kirsten Wieling (R) 6-0 , 6-1; No. 2 - Sophie Stilwell and Kaitlyn Palmer (L) def. Ayla Vettelson and Isabella Arceneau (R) 6-2 , 4-6 , 10-7; No. 3 - Olivia Olson and Amelia Benson (L) def. Autumn Kron and Grace Piehl (R) 6-3 , 6-3.