The Litchfield girls tennis team began its season Monday in winning fashion, taking first place at the Pine City tournament.
The eight-team field pitted singles and doubles in their own seeded tournament.
Junior Avery Stilwell won all three of her matches in straight sets to win the No. 1 singles bracket. Elise Bierbaum shutout all three of her opponents on her way to dominating the No. 2 singles bracket. Senior Alyssa Ross rolled through the No. 4 singles tourney to also take first place.
Britney Prahl won her first two matches before losing her second to finish runner-up at No. 2 singles.
Litchfield's No. 1 doubles team of seniors Vaida Behnke and Neriah Lara combined to win their bracket. The No. 2 doubles combo of Kelsey Ballard and Taylor Draeger dropped its opening match in three sets before finishing with two straight wins.
Two freshmen, Ryanna Steinhaus and Lauren Erickson, combined to play No. 3 doubles for Litch, winning two matches and dropping a hard-fought three-set match to place third.
Pine City Power Tourney (Aug. 19 at Pine City)
Team standings - 1. Litchfield 37, 2. Bemidji 29, 3. Blue Earth 28, 4. Osakis 19, 5. Willmar 16, 6. Pine City 15, 7. St. Peter 13, 8. Mound Park Academy 3
No. 1 singles - Avery Stilwell (L) over Chloe Hansen (W) 6-2, 6-3; over Savannah Haugen (B) 6-4, 6-3; over Tea Armstrong (BE) 6-4, 6-2 — 1st place
No. 2 singles - Elise Bierbaum (L) over Milena Lund (SP) 6-0, 6-0; over Tatum Offerdahl (B) 6-0, 6-0; over Macie Stevermer (BE) 6-0, 6-0 — 1st place
No. 3 singles - Britney Prahl (L) over Kennedy George (O) 6-2, 6-3; over Addison Sell (PC) 6-2, 6-1; lost to Arika Howard (BE) 6-1, 6-3 — 2nd place
No. 4 singles - Alyssa Ross (L) over Claire Emmons (PC) 6-0, 6-0; over Allie Bruhn or Ana Palmer 6-1, 6-1; over Marissa Benz (BE) 6-1, 6-2 — 1st place
No. 1 doubles - Vaida Behnke/Neriah Lara (L) over Lexi Leitner/Nettie Kimble (B) 6-4, 6-4; over Maddie Berglund/Katie Miller (PC) 6-4, 6-1; over Camryn Hoffarth/Mara VanNyhuis (O) 6-1, 6-3
No. 2 doubles - Kelsey Ballard/Taylor Draeger (L) lost to Britt Howard/Lyndsey Borris (BE) 3-6, 7-5, 6-10; over Rowen Mulrooney/Kaisa Bursey (MP) 7-5, 6-1; over Sophia Lahti/Allison Unverzagt (PC) 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 10-8 — 5th place
No. 3 doubles - Ryanna Steinhaus/Lauren Erickson (L) over Soumya Raman/Meera Dear (MP) 6-1, 6-0; lost to Rebecca Laurence/Caroline Becker (W) 6-4, 6-2; over Molly Voeltz/Raina Roemhidt (SP) 6-0, 6-0 — 3rd place