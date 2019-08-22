Some tough competition came to Litchfield on Wednesday for a quadrangular, and the Dragons girls tennis team came away with two victories and one loss.
Litch defeated Minnewaska 6-1, sweeping each of the singles matches in straight sets. The No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams also won in straight sets.
The Dragons also beat Willmar 6-1, sweeping the doubles matches. The No. 2 doubles team of Taylor Draeger and Kelsey Ballard battled back from a first set loss to win 3-6, 6-1, 10-5.
Litchfield was unable to take down Virginia, however, falling 4-3. Virginia won the consolation title at last year's state tournament. Avery Stilwell came back from a first-set loss to win 3-6, 6-1, 10-4 at No. 1 singles. Britney Prahl lost a tight match at No. 2 singles in three sets, as did Alyssa Ross at No. 3 singles.
Kylie Michels won at No. 4 singles, and Vaida Behnke and Neriah Lara won in three sets at No. 1 doubles.
Litchfield next competes at 3 p.m. Monday, when it hosts a triangular against Washburn and Rocori.
Litchfield 6, Minnewaska 1 (Aug. 21)
Singles - 1. Avery Stilwell (L) over Danielle Thorfinnson 2-0, 2-0 (def.); 2. Britney Prahl (L) over Karra Hanson 6-1, 6-3; 3. Alyssa Ross (L) over Maddie Thorfinnson 6-1, 6-1; 4. Kylie Michels (L) over Maddi Kluver 6-1, 6-1
Doubles - 1. Greta Reichmann/Alissa Thorfinnson over Vaida Behnke/Neriah Lara 7-6, 6-1; 2. Taylor Draeger/Kelsey Ballard over Annika Randt/Addy Randt 7-6, 6-4; 3. Ryanna Steinhaus/Lauren Erickson (L) over Olivia Richards/Annika Stensrud 6-4, 6-2
Virginia 4, Litchfield 3 (Aug. 21)
Singles - 1. Avery Stilwell (L) over Anna Seitz 3-6, 6-1, 10-4; 2. Ava Warren (V) over Britney Prahl 6-3, 3-6, 10-5; 3. Mary Skorich (V) over Alyssa Ross 1-6, 7-6, 10-8; 4. Kylie Michels (L) over Ava Fink 6-4, 6-3
Doubles - 1. Vaida Behnke/Neriah Lara (L) over Anneka Lungren/Jacie Smith 7-6, 4-6, 10-8; 2. Jayda Westerbur/Izzy Baggenstoss (V) over Kelsey Ballard/Taylor Draeger 6-4, 7-6; 3. Sydney Cope-Robinson/Abby Moore (V) over Ryanna Steinhaus/Lauren Erickson 6-2, 7-6
Litchfield 6, Willmar 1 (Aug. 21)
Singles - 1. Avery Stilwell (L) over Ashley Prahl 6-1, 6-0; 2. Chloe Hansen (W) over Britney Prahl 6-1, 6-0; 3. Alyssa Ross (L) over Alyssa Morrell 6-1, 6-2; 4. Kylie Michels (L) over Mercedes Schueler 6-3, 6-3
Doubles - 1. Vaida Behnke/Neriah Lara (L) over Allison Bruhn/Alise Staebell 6-0, 6-2; 2. Taylor Draeger/Kelsey Ballard (L) over Rebecca Laurence/Caroline Becker 3-6, 6-1, 10-5; 3. Ryanna Steinhaus/Lauren Erickson (L) over Crisstill Duaso/Kessa Mara 6-1, 6-0