It was a great year for the Litchfield girls tennis team last season. Multiple Dragons qualified for the state and performed well there.
This season starts with Litchfield missing three key seniors from that team who have graduated, Alyssa Ross, Neriah Lara, and Vaida Behnke, as well as another top performer.
But the Dragons are still a team deep in experience.
Despite also losing one of their top players in senior Elise Bierbaum for the season, as she has decided against playing this season, Litchfield still has an abundance of experience from the rest of the roster.
“We have a lot of seniors that have been through our program for four years,” head coach Matt Draeger said. “Everyone of them will have a different role and will provide leadership in a different way. We’re looking forward to that. It’s nice when you have a senior-laden team because they know the routine, they know how things work, they know the expectations. We’re all excited about that opportunity.”
Draeger has instilled a hard-work culture in the program. That means a lot of time spent by players in the offseason working on their game.
“The nice thing about our team is that we don’t have to tell them to do that, they just do it,” Draeger said.
The girls are competing for spots. But the leadership is led by example. Senior Avery Stilwell is among the best tennis players in the state. Seeing how she has prepared for years, her teammates know what it takes to be at the top.
The expectations are high for the team as they aim for winning the section and returning to state.
New London-Spicer and Hutchinson are some of the top schools in the Wright County Conference, but the real goal is a rematch with Le Seuer-Henderson for the section championship.
Replacing last year’s top doubles team of Lara and Behnke, will not be easy. it will require everyone still on the team to move up a spot. The Dragons’ strength is in their singles lineup, but filling in that extra doubles team will be a key going forward.
“We’ve lost one (team of) doubles players two years in a row here,” Draeger said. “It’s up to some younger kids to step up and play at a high level, and that’s the exciting part about every year, you see how kids improve.”
State is the ultimate goal, but that isn’t talked about with the team. The way for them to return is to continue to play hard in practice. It’s all about working their way up to be in top form and playing their best in October, Draeger said.
“That’s what we look at from day one, Aug. 17, ‘til the last day in October, we’re just going to go as hard as we can,” Draeger said. “We’ll talk about daily improvements and compete at a high level and bring a positive attitude. We always feel if we play our best, we’re going to be fine.”