Two Litchfield golfers qualified for the State Class AA tournament during the second day of play in the Section 3AA championships Wednesday at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake
Kaity Kusler shot a two-day score of 174 to earn a tie for sixth place and a berth in the girls state tournament. The Litchfield senior shot an 86 on the first day of section play and finished out the tournament with an 88 Wednesday.
Redwood Valley’s Julian Brown won the individual championship with a two-day total of 153.
Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa won the team title, finishing with a 685, one stroke better than runner-up Redwood Valley. Litchfield was fourth in the team tournament with a 759.
Senior Cora Huhn posted a two-day total of 193 to finished 24th, while junior Amelia Benson was 25th with a 195. Junior Lauren Erickson was 26th with 197, Brooke Sworski was42nd with a 217, and Claudia Toenjes finished in a tie for 44th with a 220.
On the boys side, Litchfield senior Sam Tipka finished sixth individually with a two-day total of 153. New London-Spicer’s Peyton Coahran won the title with a 144.
Litchfield’s Braxton Kerstein finished in a tie for 22nd with a 165, and Tyler Jansky was 39th with a 180.