Like many spring sports coaches, Jeff Wollin admits he’s experiencing a bit of a “goofy year.”
After losing all of the 2020 high school season to the COVID-19 pandemic, finding a new normal has been challenging at times this spring the Litchfield baseball coach said..
But goofy can sometimes be good. At least it has been in the Dragons’ case so far this spring.
After sweeping a doubleheader from previously unbeaten and state-ranked Glencoe-Silver Lake Thursday, Litchfield was in a first-place tie in the Wright County West Conference at what was basically the season’s midpoint.
The Dragons, 8-2 in the WCWC and 10-3 overall, added a win over Hutchinson Friday as it looked forward to a three-games-in-four-days stretch that started Monday against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City.
It’s the kind of spot Wollin says he knew the Dragons could be in, but there were plenty of unknowns, especially after losing last season.
“What we’ve noticed this year is that, without a lot of regular baseball practices … games have been a lot sloppier,” Wollin said. “More runs seem to score on misplays by the other team. All the way around, talking to coaches, the level of baseball …you can tell the kids missed a year. A lot of things aren’t as sharp as you think they should be.”
But the Dragons have been sharp enough to post an impressive record.
Much of that success has been built on pitching, where Litchfield benefits from three solid senior starters — Avery Liestman, Ben Alsleben and Hunter Thiel.
“Those three have kept us in every game,” Wollin said. “We’ve won a couple close ones, lost a couple close ones. For the most part, we’re heading in the right direction.”
Liestman and Alsleben were looked at as the No. 1 and No. 2 starters, but Thiel, a lefty, has come up big a couple of starts – not least of which was his three-hit performance against Glencoe-Silver Lake in the second game of Thursday’s twin bill. Thiel struck out six and walked three in the complete game victory.
Beyond the mound, the Dragons lineup is heavy with seniors, as well. Bennett Lecher starts in center field, Christian Kelsey and Riley Taber share time at first base, Jud Dollerschell and Ramon Castellon are utility men, and Drew Kotzer has come back from a serious knee injury to play left field.
Kotzer, who suffered the knee injury during the football season, missed all of the basketball season and the first several games of the baseball season before returning to the field last week.
Kotzer’s return was a bit of good news in a season where Litchfield has had its share of odd injuries that sidelined key players.
Junior third baseman Beau Weseloh broke a bone in his right hand and will miss a few weeks, but hopes to return in time for the playoffs. Junior catcher Bauer Wahl also missed a couple of games after injuring his hip when he was hit by a pitch in one game, then took a foul tip off the hip in the next game, Wollin said.
Winky Estrada is the third junior on the Dragons roster, playing second base primarily.
The aforementioned injuries forced Wollin to call up sophomores who have made significant contributions, including Caden Besemer and Ashton Sullivan.
“Caden’s versatility has been big for us,” Wollin said. “He’s filled in at third base, catching, outfield.
“It’s been kind of a process for us to find some flexibility (with the lineup),” Wollin said. “But we’re getting that a little more now.”
Continuing to find the right fit for everyone will be a key as Litchfield begins to set its sights on the playoffs – though the goofiness that Wollin described could show up, too. All those seniors in the lineup? They’ll be high school graduates before the playoffs arrive, as Litchfield holds its commencement ceremonies May 22 — a week before subsection tournament games are to kick off.
“Nine guys out of high school by the time we start playoffs,” Wollin said. “Who knows, right? A lot of strange things. Every year is an adventure, but this year is definitely different.”
Still, Wollin said, making “goofy” good is important as the Dragons play this season with at least some thought given to their teammates who didn’t get to play their senior season last year.
“We want to keep in mind those 2020 seniors that didn’t get a chance to do any of this,” Wollin said. “No matter what, we have a chance to just go out and play this year.”