Despite losing half his roster to graduation, Litchfield volleyball coach Darin Swenson likes what he's seen early this season.
“Every once in a while you have these years. We have a lot of holes that we’re looking to fill, but we’ve had a lot of fun in the last couple of weeks here,” Swenson added. “The summer work that the girls put in … they’ve been coming along really nicely. It’s probably one of those years where we see growth every day and every practice.”
That growth will be important as Litchfield seeks to fill the holes left by a crew of eight graduated seniors, some of them three-year starters.
That talented and experienced group led the Dragons to 9-5 record during last year’s pandemic-truncated schedule. Playing a round robin schedule in the Wright County Conference-West, they lost twice each to conference champion Watertown-Mayer and runner-up New London-Spicer.
Four seniors will lead the team this year. One of those – Joci Larson – won’t be on the floor due to her second ACL injury — she missed all of last season with her first ACL injury — but she will be a contributing member of the team.
“She’s still coming to every practice, helping when she can,” Swenson said. “She’ll come to all the games. Just having that person on the bench and in the gym is going to help.”
Addi Marquardt, who played regularly as a defensive specialist last season, will shoulder a larger role this year as the Dragons’ libero. It’s a role that suits her aggressive defensive nature, Swenson said.
“She’s gonna have a big, big load defensively,” he said. “But she loves playing defense. She hustles after things. She’s not afraid to chase something down, go to the ground. So she’ll help set the tone for us defensively.”
Jordan Schultz saw limited playing time last season on varsity, but offseason work improved her game and will make her an important cog for the Dragons this year.
“She put in a ton of work in the offseason, and she’s going to help us offensively and defensively,” Swenson said. “She’s a very good defender, reads the ball really well, so she puts herself in a great position. She’s also a very good passer.”
Middle hitter Kaity Kusler rounds out the senior class, having split some time between varsity and junior varsity last season. Junior Izzy Pennertz also will be a presence in the middle for Litchfield.
Another junior, Olivia Holmgren, will step into the starting setter role. She got varsity playing time last season, but her opportunities were limited at setter, where three-year starter Kristin Foley had the position locked down. With Foley graduated, however, now is Holmgren’s time, Swenson said.
“She brings a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm to the game,” Swenson said. “Her ability to fly to the ball quickly is impressive. She’s also got a great serve, so she’s gonna help us out a ton.”
Greta Hansen is another junior who is is expected to play an expanded role. She’s seen extended playing time the past two seasons as an outside hitter, and might see even more time this year.
“She’s improved, getting a lot more control over her swing, but also improving as a defensive player,” Swenson said. “She was a player that generally only played front row, but she might look at having to play in the back row as well this year.”
It’s a team that has an opportunity for success, but one that faces a tough schedule in the WCC-West. Swenson feels good about the progress players made during summer league play, however.
“If there’s a preseason poll, I’d say we’d probably be somewhere in maybe middle of the pack,” Swenson said. “But on any given night, I think we can compete with anybody in the conference.”
Because of the transitional nature of the team this year, Swenson said, he doesn’t think it can be measured only on record.
“This is kind of cliché at times, but if you’re solely determining your success based on wins and losses, not a lot of teams are going to be successful, right?” he said. “So you’ve got to look at other measurements of success. And I would say even though we haven’t played a game right now, we’re very successful because of the improvement that we are making every day in practice and the way the girls work together and the way they connect with one another.”