Depth helped propel Litchfield to a win in its opening meet of the season 127.625-123.1 over Delano Thursday at the Litchfield Armory.
The Dragons had two of the top three all-around scores in the meet, with senior Grace Borowicz taking top honors with a 32.975 score. That was two-tenths of a point ahead of Delano’s top finisher. Meanwhile, junior Liv Holmgren finished third in all-around with 31.9 points.
Litchfield posted the top three scores in on the uneven bars and balance beam as it rolled to the win.
Emma Brown led the charge on bars, earning a score of 8.15. Borowicz was second with a 7.9, and Raina Kaping took third with a 7.0.
Borowicz took top spot on beam with 8.35 points, followed by Holmgren with 7.75 and Brown with 7.6. Abby Barus finished fifth in the event for the Dragons with a score of 7.3.
Kaping scored an 8.3 on floor exercise to finish second and lead the Dragons in the event. Borowicz was third with an 8.0, and Holmgren was fourth with 7.95.
Litchfield was scheduled to travel Tuesday to New London-Spicer and Thursday to Benson for meets before returning home to take on Dassel-Cokato Dec. 14.