Litchfield’s dynamic duo helped propel the Dragons to another win.
Seniors Liv Holmgren and Raina Kaping — as they have most of this season — set the pace in the Dragons beat Annandale/Maple Lake 130.625-126.575 Thursday at Litchfield National Guard Armory.
Holmgren finished first on balance beam and floor exercise on her way to the all-around title, while Kaping won the uneven parallel bars and finished second in all-around. Holmgren’s 35.375 points and Kaping’s 33.95 tally accounted for 53% of the Litchfield’s meet score.
Holmgren separated herself from the entire field in beam, where her 9.1 score was more than five-tenths of a point better than runner-up Kaping. Holmgren was nearly as dominate in floor exercise, earning a 9.075 that put her .45 ahead of runner-up Kate Lamb of Annandale/Maple Lake.
Holmgren also finished second in vault, just .25 behind Lamb, and second on bars.
Kaping finished five-hundredths ahead of Holmgren to win the bars. She also was second on beam, and third in vault and floor.
While it’s not uncommon for Holmgren and Kaping – or Kaping and Holmgren – to lead the way for Litchfield, they weren’t the whole story for the Dragons Thursday.
Fellow senior Lillia Chvatal earned a fourth-place finish on bars as the Dragons took three of the top four spots in the event, and Allie Kargas was fourth in floor exercise as team took three of four there, as well.
Litchfield’s Charley Estrada wound up fifth in all-around (30.275), as she finished in the top eight in all four events.
Litchfield has four regular season meets remaining this season, including two this week – Thursday at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and Saturday at Morris Area. The section meet is schedule for Saturday, Feb. 18, at Maple Lake.