Olivia Holmgren extended her gymnastics career for one more meet by reaching a long-time goal.
The Litchfield senior earned a sixth-place finish in uneven parallel bars — and a spot in the State Class A Gymnatics Meet — during the Section 6A meet Saturday at Maple Lake.
The state meet is set for Friday and Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Class A individual competition is set to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Holmgren’s 8.3 score put her just five-hundredths of a point out of fifth place, but was good enough to advance to state. Benson/KMS’s Libby McGeary won the event with a 9.15.
Holmgren, who also placed sixth in all-around competition, helped lead Litchfield to a fourth-place team finish with 130.65 points. New London-Spicer won the meet with 139.75 pounds.
Litchfield’s two other seniors, Raina Kaping and Lillia Chvatal also placed in all-around, with Kaping taking eighth and Chvatal finishing 15th.
In addition to her placing on bars, Holmgren finished seventh in floor exercise with a 9.15, 10th on balance beam (8.075) and eighth in vault (8.85).
Kaping was 11th in vault (8.7), 10th on bars (7.9), ninth on beam (8.15) and 11th in floor exercise (8.95). Chavtal was 26th in vault (8.25), 17th on bars (7.65), 29th on beam (6.975) and 30th in floor exercise (8.05).
Holmgren is the second Litchfield gymnast in as many years to reach the state meet, following Grace Borowicz, who qualified on balance beam last season. Prior to that, the Dragons had not had a state qualifier since 2009, when Breanna Berry qualified on balance beam.