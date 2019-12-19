The Litchfield gymnastics team only bested Wilmar in the bars routine en route to a 132.000 to 129.500 loss Tuesday night.
Grace Borowicz took first place in the bars competition with a score of 8.350, with Emma Brown coming in fourth with a score of 7.775.
Megan Nelson tied for first on the beam with Tayva Carruthers by a score of 8.350.
Borowicz and Raina Kaping both took third and fourth in the all-around portion. They were outscored by over a full point in total score.
The team next hosts a triangular Thursday with Annadale and Glencoe-Silver Lake coming to the Armory.
Willmar 132, Litchfield 129.5 (Dec. 17)
Individual Results
Vault: 4. Grace Borowicz 8.45, 5. Raina Kaping 8.35, Kaylee Sundve 8.15, Vail Kaping 8.0, Joci Olson 7.45
Bars: 1. Borowicz 8.35, 4. Emma Brown 7.775, Megan Nelson 7.65, Raina Kaping 7.625, Lilli Chvatal 6.975
Beam: 1. Nelson 8.35, 3. Raina Kaping 8.2, 5. Vail Kaping 8.05, Brown 7.425, Borowicz 7.125
Floor: 3. Nelson 8.6, 4. Borowicz 8.45, CC Toenjes 8.05, Raina Kaping 8.025, Vail Kaping 8.0
All-Around: 3. Borowicz 32.375, 4. Raina Kaping 32.2