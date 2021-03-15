The Litchfield gymnastics team has one more meet to achieve the program record it has chased all season.
But while time might be running short, it also might be just right for the Dragons, who closed the regular season with a 135.775-122.7 win over Rockford last week. It was the second 135-plus meet of the season, and the kind of performance that sets the Dragons up for team and individual success at the Section 5A meet Friday at New London-Spicer High School.
“I was happy to see the girls’ hard work pay off on all events,” Litchfield coach Sara Holmgren said after the Rockford meet. “But I do see that we still have room for improvement, especially on beam and floor.”
“We are looking forward to having five practices with our varsity team to really focus on individual skills for each gymnast on each event,” Holmgren added. “The girls are excited about sections and I think their energy is really showing in their routines.”
Litchfield swept the top three places in all three events and claimed the top two all-around positions against Rockford.
Junior Grace Borowicz led the way, winning the vault, uneven bars and floor exercise while also taking the top all-around score with 34.6 points.
Sophomore Raina Kaping wasn’t far behind, taking first on balance beam and second all-around with a 34.325.
The Dragons have proven to have much more than a one-two punch in meets this season, however, with sophomore Olivia Holmgren earning second on vault with an 8.975, Emma Brown taking second on bars (8.05) and senior Vail Kaping placing second on balance beam (8.425).
It’s that depth that Holmgren believes can carry Litchfield to heights the program has not been before. Earlier this year, the Dragons flashed their potential by scoring a 136.175 in a meet against Glencoe-Silver Lake. It was the highest score in team history since 2008. And it reinforced the idea that this team can certainly eclipse the all-time team record of 137 points.
But it’s going to take some work.
“I think our team is in great position as we move into sections,” Holmgren said. “Everyone has finalized their section routines and now will have time to really focus on different ways that they can each improve their scores.”
Along with the team record, the Dragons believe they can compete for the section title and send some girls to the state meet. Borowicz finished in the top 10 in vault, uneven bars and floor exercise at last season’s section meet, where the Dragons finished fifth out of eight teams. Kaping was 13th in floor exercise and tied for 15th in vault at last year’s sections.
“We will be watching videos and going over feedback that they received from the judges (March 11 against Rockford) in order to get ready for the section meet,” Holmgren said. “They have their sights set on beating the school record and I feel that is a real possibility.”