Litchfield senior Grace Borowicz made a bit of history Saturday.
After a varsity gymnastics career spanning six seasons, Borowicz qualified for her first state meet by finishing in a tie for fifth place on balance beam during the Section 6A meet at Litchfield High School.
Borowicz scored an 8.8 on beam, tying New London-Spicer’s Ciera Anderson for fifth. Libby McGeary of Benson/Kerhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, the section individual all-around champion, and Maple Lake’s Elizabeth Borgert finished in a tie for first on the balance beam, each scoring 9.225.
Borowicz became the first Litchfield gymnast to qualify for the state meet since Breanna Berry qualified on balance beam in 2009.
Litchfield finished fifth in the team competition Saturday, tallying 136.175 points. New London-Spicer won the section championship with 143.85 points.
The State Class A Gymnastics Meet is Friday and Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. The individual competition will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.