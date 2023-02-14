And just like that, the end of high school gymnastics has arrived for Litchfield’s top two gymnasts.
Well, not quite yet. Dragons seniors Olivia Holmgren and Raina Kaping know they have at least one meet remaining — the Section 6A meet — and they believe they’re both capable of reaching the state meet if all goes well Saturday at Maple Lake.
“My goal is just sticking my routine,” Kaping said. “Because I know I can do well — we both can do really well — at the section meet. So I just want to carry that through … compete our best and leave it all out there, so we don’t have any regrets.”
As her teammate talked of goals and dreams, Holmgren nodded her head. They have been teammates as long as they both can remember, and among each other’s toughest competition throughout that time, it is as if they also think the same things at the same time.
“I’d say exactly the same,” Holmgren said. “And maintain what we’ve been doing throughout the season. Both of us have been performing to the state level, where if we perform that way at sections, we could very much so make it. So that’s my goal, to maintain that and not let the pressure of sections hinder those performances.”
Holmgren, Kaping and their Litchfield teammates closed out the regular season Thursday with a dual meet against New London-Spicer at Litchfield National Guard Armory. New London-Spicer, ranked eighth in the state in the latest Class A poll with a 140.367 average score, cruised to the win, 140.4-133.175. The meet provided a good measuring stick for the team, and especially the Dragons’ senior leaders, as they looked forward to the section meet.
Along with New London-Spicer, the Section 6A field that includes state-ranked squads Willmar and Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.
As they have been all season, Holmgren and Kaping were the Dragons’ top scorers in the Thursday’s. Holmgren took third in vault and uneven parallel bars, and fourth on beam and floor exercise. Kaping was second on beam, third on floor, fourth on vault and sixth on bars.
Those performances were welcome, especially as they battled the emotions of competing for the final time in their home gym.
The talent-laden section field will make qualifying for state difficult, but it is achievable. Litchfield had its first state meet qualifier in more than a decade last year when Grace Borowicz tied for fifth on balance beam at the section meet.
“Obviously, I’m thinking of state,” Kaping said. “That’s always been, like, a lifetime goal. So that would be awesome. And it’d be really cool if we could do it together.”
Their gymnastics careers have been tied together for years. Holmgren literally grew up in the sport. Her mother Sara Holmgren became Dragons coach when Olivia was 1 year old. Olivia remembers hanging out at gymnastics practices as a youngster.
“Yeah, and lots of times other girls would come with Olivia to practice after school,” Sara Holmgren recalled.
“We’d eat our snack and get to watch gymnasts,” Kaping said with a laugh.
“Yep, and go to play around out of the way,” Sara Holmgren said.
“And sometimes ride the bus to away meets,” Olivia Holmgren said.
That togetherness works even amid competition these days. Both Kaping and Holmgren say they think that having the other in practice every day and at meets has motivated them to improve.
“It helps me so much,” Olivia Holmgren said. “Because if Raina does something, I should do something to make me better too. And I think we’re constantly bouncing off of each other and getting ideas and just making each other better.”
“It definitely pushes us to be better,” Kaping said. “Especially now that we’re older …it’s nice to have someone else push us.”
They’re hoping that push can help propel them to their best scores in the biggest meet of the season Saturday in Maple Lake.