The lineup looks a little less experienced for the Litchfield gymnastics team this season, which brings a slight change to expectations.
But coach Sara Holmgren believes this season could still be full of success and fun — for both the gymnasts and coaching staff.
“We had a crew last year … that had been competing on varsity for five or six years,” Holmgren said of the 2021-2022 team, which boasted three seniors with long varsity careers. “So we have three or four spots open on every varsity event this year.”
Among those lost to graduation were Grace Borowicz, a state meet qualifier in the balance beam, Emma Brown and Abby Barus. Borowicz was the first Litchfield gymnast to qualify for the state meet since 2009. Brown and Barus, meanwhile, also were solid contributors to a Dragons team that set a new school record for points in a meet last season. Finding their replacements will be difficult.
Not that the cupboard is bare this season. Returning are Olivia Holmgren and Raina Kaping, seniors this year and regulars in the varsity lineup for several years. Along with being depended upon to lead the Dragons in scoring across all events this season, the senior duo will be counted on as mentors for the less experienced members on the roster.
“Raina and Liv are really good leaders for some of those younger girls,” Holmgren said.
Kaping and Holmgren, the coach’s daughter, led the Dragons in their season-opening win over Delano last week, going 1-2 in every event. Kaping won the vault, uneven bars an floor exercise, while Holmgren took first on balance beam and just edged out her teammate for the top all-around spot 33.1-33.
Coach Holmgren expects the competitive nature of the two seniors to help set the tone for the rest of the team this season.
“I would say there’s competition and in a very healthy and positive way,” she said. “I think they push each other to be better. I think when one does well, the other is happy every single time. Of course, I think there’s part of them that wants to be in first place. So who doesn’t? But I would say the skills that they have, and their personalities and their competitiveness has only helped both of them be the best that they can be.”
Another senior, Lillia Chvatal, is also expected to be a contributor on bars and vault. She finished third on bars in the Delano meet.
“She has some varsity experience, so she’ll kind of step up and be one of those who can place on those events,” Holmgren said.
Others who will be expected to contribute include sophomore Marisol Fragoso-Padron, freshman Charley Estrada and eighth-grader Molly Patten, as well as sophomore Aly Kargas and junior Kimberlyn Case.
“There’s going to be a lot of variety (in the lineup),” Holmgren said. “I think our lineup is going to change every meet. …(T)hat competitiveness, I think, it’s going to be fun to see who steps up by the end of the season to take some of those varsity spots all the time.”
Given the lineup changes this season, the coaches don’t expect to be able to challenge for a top spot in the section meet — a goal they thought achievable last season. But Holmgren said she wouldn’t be surprised by some individual performances that could be worthy of top spots in the section.
“I think those older girls, they have a little room for improvement, but those younger girls have a lot of room for improvement,” she said. “So I hope to see their scores improving a lot over the course of the year. That will be fun to see.”