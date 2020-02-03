The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team wrapped up its regular season with a 3-1 victory over Mankato East/Loyola.
Once the game concluded, it was announced that the Dragons would be the No. 5 seed in the Section 2A Hockey Tournament. They will take on Delano/Rockford in the first round on Thursday.
It has been tough sledding for L/DC against Delano this year, as the Dragons have been shut out in two meetings this season, 4-0 and 3-0. So again, step one will be to just score a goal in the game, and whatever happens beyond that is just gravy.
In the bottom half of the bracket, the No. 2 seed Hutchinson will take on Waconia, and New Ulm will take on Minnesota River. There isn't too much debate about how these games will go. If any of the lower seeds wins, it will be a major upset in the section.
If the Dragons were to go on and beat Delano/Rockford, then they would have a date with the Mound Westonka White Hawks. L/DC actually tied with Mound in their first game, but lost the second game. It will be a tough go for anyone in the section to take out the defending champion.
The Dragons will lean on their goalie Avery Stilwell, who has been one of the best goalies in the state this season. Her .937 save percentage ranks fifth in the state among goalies.
The offense is where the trouble has been, and it will have to improve if the Dragons want to advance. Alyssa Olson leads the team in goals with 12, with Kourtney Meilke and Lydia Niemela right behind her with 11. But the most consistent offensive player for the Dragons has been Sophia Hillmann. She only has eight goals, but leads the team with 17 assists and 25 points. Safe to say that the whole team will need to step up if they want to beat Delano and move on.
For high school sports, this is the second part of the season. For some this might be the end, but for the select few, it gives them a chance for their team to go down in history as the team that made it to the state tournament.
It all begins at 7 p.m. Thursday.