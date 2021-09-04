For the past three years, mid-July to mid-August has been duck season for 2017 Hutchinson graduate Kira Fennell. No, she’s not a hunter, she’s an artist.
Growing up in Hutchinson, Fennell can think of several people who encouraged her artistry, including her mother, Sara Bauer, a graphics design artist, her school art teacher, Tinea Graham, and her grandpa, Dave Cole. The 22-year-old now lives in Inver Grove Heights and paints full time after graduating in May from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. For the past month, however, Fennell has been dedicated to working on her entry for the Federal Duck Stamp Contest, hosted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The contest started in 1949 and is open to all U.S. artists. It is the only juried art competition run by the U.S. government. The winning art is printed on $25 stamps hunters must purchase and carry while hunting. The stamps are also popular among conservationists as 98% of the cost goes toward conserving wildlife habitat. According to Vanessa Kauffman of UFWS, since 1934, $1.1 billion in Federal Duck Stamp sales have helped conserve more than six million acres of wetland habitats.
Although there is no prize for the winning artist — except bragging rights, of course — the competition is known as “The Million Dollar Duck” because winning artists reserve the rights to reprint their image, and the prestige of the competition often brings a wave of acclaim and customers. This is where Fennell’s story comes in.
“I’ve always thought it was bizarre that it’s one of the biggest art competitions that I know of, and only like 200 people enter each year,” Fennell said. “Especially because of the prospects of winning, you could earn $1 million. It’s like, why does no one know about this? And I love painting animals, I always have. So it seemed like the perfect thing to enter.”
As the artist began working on her entry this year, she decided to share her work on social media and bring some awareness to the competition with a short video explaining the contest.
“I was on TikTok because everyone was on TikTok during quarantine,” Fennell said. “I saw that as an opportunity to share my work and reach more people, and I made that (video) because it’s duck stamp season for me. I would have made it anyway, and it took off.”
The night she posted the video, she went to bed with about 3,000 followers, and her videos typically topped out at 1,000 views. When she woke up the next morning, the duck stamp video had been seen 300,000 times, and her following had grown to 20,000.
“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness. This is amazing and I’ve done it. I’m completely satisfied.’ And it just got bigger,” Fennell said.
While she may not have won a million dollars, Fennell’s video has gone viral and been seen 2.5 million times, and her following is now at more than 132,000. As you might imagine, all that recognition has been a boost to the burgeoning artist’s reputation, as well as her pocketbook.
“People have been amazing with that,” Fennell said. “They’ve purchased lots of prints, and I have a few commissions lined up for after I finish the duck. So that’s really nice.”
Besides benefiting herself, Fennell is also hopeful her video will benefit wildlife conservation, which was of course part of the reason she first made it.
“There are many people reaching out to me, hunters, people who work in environmental science and things like that, who have thanked me for spreading awareness,” Fennell said. “Most people don’t know about the duck stamp and that it raises $40 million each year to protect wetlands. It’s a really easy way to support it, and hopefully more people do it this year.”
After many more TikTok videos showing her progress, Fennell finished her duck stamp this past weekend and shipped it off for the contest Sept. 24-25. Although she hasn’t progressed far in past judgings, it wouldn’t be unusual for a Minnesotan to win. Minnesota brothers James, Joseph and Robert Hautman have won a combined 13 duck stamp contests from 1989 to 2017, and the most recent Minnesota winner was Scott Storm of Freeport in 2018. Fennell wouldn’t even be the first Hutchinson person to win the contest, as Les Kouba won it in 1957 and 1966.
Fennell is keeping her expectations tempered. She hopes to do a little better than prior years, and is excited to see what other artists bring to the competition this year. No matter what happens, she already considers herself a winner.
“I think it is a vast improvement from my two prior entries,” Fennell said of her artwork this year. “I can see myself improving each year, and that’s one of the most satisfying parts.”